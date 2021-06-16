Current Account Deficit Widens To $5.0 Billion

New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $5.0 billion in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Prior to the March 2021 quarter, the largest deficit reported was $4.3 billion in the June 2008 quarter during the global financial crisis.

The annual current account deficit was $7.2 billion in the year ended March 2021 (2.2 percent of GDP).

