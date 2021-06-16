Effects Of COVID-19 On Trade: At 9 June 2021 (provisional)

Effects of COVID-19 on trade is a weekly update on New Zealand’s daily goods trade with the world. Comparing the values with previous years shows the potential impacts of COVID-19.

The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.

We advise caution in making decisions based on this data.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

