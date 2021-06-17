Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Leading CFD Broker TMGM Gains FMA License In New Zealand

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 5:20 am
Press Release: TradeMax Global Markets

TMGM spearheads global expansion and strengthens market position as the CFD Broker successfully obtains FMA license.

(16 June 2021, Sydney) - Leading global Online Trading Platform, TMGM, has now successfully obtained an FMA license in New Zealand. This is a part of the company’s global expansion endeavours.

TMGM has been open about their plans for international expansion since late 2020. As the Online Trading Platform dominates the Australian market, entering the New Zealand market was an easy choice. The CFD Broker is confident in the decision. The New Zealand market is a natural extension, being a close match to their current customer base.

Obtaining the FMA license is a major win. Brokers are regulated thoroughly in New Zealand, and all CFD and Forex brokers must operate under the licensing of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA). The licensing will give TMGM full permission to operate in the lucrative market, which poses a significant potential growth for the prominent Broker.

“This is a key milestone for TMGM,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Angelo D’Alessio. “Expanding our global reach has been an important focus for us. Since the success of the Australian Open sponsorship, widening our reach was a natural step for us in this journey. Securing the FMA license further solidifies our commitment to expanding our offering for New Zealand clients.”

Not only does the move significantly expand the company’s market potential, it also strengthens the company’s position in the Forex and CFD online trading industry.

TMGM’s reputation has been growing internationally. Successful expansion through major sponsorships (most recently becoming the Official Online Trading Platform of the Australian Open tennis tournament) has allowed the company to significantly increase brand visibility among global audiences.

According to CEO, Lee Yu, more licenses are planned in the near future, to further enhance TMGM’s global presence.

L-R Tom Yao (chief sales officer), Lee Yu (CEO), Angelo D’Alessio (chief marketing officer), Nick Yang (chief commercial officer)

Currently, TMGM’s offerings are vast. TMGM combines lucrative CFD trading opportunities across 7 asset classes with access to 15,000+ products including Forex, Shares, Precious Metals, Energies and Indices. With innovative technology, turn-key support and innovative structure, traders only have to worry about investment decisions - the platform does the rest.

TMGM has offices in 3 continents and generates a monthly turnover of more than $140 Billion.

For more information, please visit TMGM.COM

