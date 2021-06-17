Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Customers Pick TSB As New Zealand’s Best Bank For Sixth Consecutive Year

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 9:43 am
Press Release: TSB Bank

TSB has been named the nation’s favourite bank for the sixth year in a row.

The 2021 Consumer New Zealand People’s Choice Award for banking has been won by TSB after customers praised it for being the “best bank in NZ” during the annual industry survey.

The 2021 survey found 82% of customers are very satisfied with the service at TSB, against a nationwide industry average of 64%.

TSB CEO Donna Cooper says the award is an honour for the TSB team, who strive every day to do the very best for their customers.

“To win this award for the sixth year in a row is fantastic recognition of the extra lengths our people go to look out for our customers, especially with New Zealanders needing support more than ever due to Covid-19.

“At TSB we’re incredibly proud of our long history of delivering outstanding customer care and we use this as inspiration to always do our best and keep improving.”

Consumer NZ Chief Executive Jon Duffy says TSB is the only financial services provider in New Zealand to win more than three years in a row, which proves TSB is continually outperforming other banks.

“The people have spoken and TSB has been named New Zealand’s favourite bank for the sixth year running. TSB continues to deliver exceptional customer service and go the extra mile. Consumer New Zealand is proud to present this award to TSB and recognise their efforts.”

Ms Cooper says: “the great thing about awards like these is they encourage more Kiwis to join our New Zealand owned bank, which means we can put more profit to purpose and give back to our amazing country.”

 

