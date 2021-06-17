Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reserve Bank Finalises Bank Capital Rules, Improves Format Of Banking Rules

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has published the finalised bank capital adequacy requirements, outlined in the new, more user-friendly Banking Prudential Requirements (BPR) documents.

The new rules implement the decisions made during the Capital Review.

Deputy Governor and General Manager of Financial Stability Geoff Bascand says the new framework increases the amount of capital banks must have, which will make the banking system safer for all New Zealanders.

Increases in capital will be phased in over a seven-year period, starting from July 2022. Other changes will be gradually phased in from October 2021 onwards.

“In response to feedback from banks, we’ve also improved the way the rules are structured, presenting them as a series of Banking Prudential Requirements, rather than changing a ‘Handbook’. This will ensure the rules are more transparent and easier to follow,” Mr Bascand says.

“The regulatory framework for capital is now more up-to-date, logical and transparent. Banks will find it easier to understand our expectations and comply with them.

“The documents are extensive and incorporate valuable feedback from banks’ engagement with earlier drafts of the documents which we are grateful for.”

We are also releasing a formal Response to Submissions, which explains how we have responded to industry’s feedback.

More information:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Federated Farmers: Applauds UK-Australia Free Trade Deal

News that Australia and the UK have signed a free trade agreement is a promising step forward in the fight against tariffs and protectionism, Federated Farmers says.
"It reinforces the international rules-based trading framework and is important for rural producers and global consumers," Feds President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>



REINZ May Data: House Price Rises Continue; Auckland Hits New Record Median Price Again

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 32.3% from $620,000 in May 2020 to $820,000 in May 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: Doubling Of Coal Use Shows Need For Local Natural Gas

New figures showing a near doubling of coal-fired electricity generation highlight New Zealand’s energy shortage and the need for natural gas as a lower carbon alternative, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa... More>>


Reserve Bank: Debt Serviceability Restrictions Added To Policy Toolkit

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua and the Minister of Finance have agreed to update their shared Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy and add debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available... More>>


Auction: 1.4 Million In Rare Vintage Watches, Gems, Jewels & Diamonds Go Under The Hammer At Webb’s

An auction event showcasing over 1.4 Million dollars in rare jewels, gems, diamonds and vintage watches is due to take place this Sunday by Auckland based auction house Webb’s... More>>

Catalist: NZ’s New SME Stock Exchange, Gets Licence To Go Public

New Zealand has a new stock exchange – designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to raise up to $20 million a year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange has already been successfully working the private investment sector.... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 