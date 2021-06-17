Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GPC NZ Announces Clarke Hill As General Manager Logistics

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 12:41 pm
Press Release: GPC Electronics

New Zealand’s biggest automotive aftermarket parts supplier, Genuine Parts Company (GPC), parent of the iconic Repco and NAPA brands, has announced the appointment of Clarke Hill as General Manager Logistics.

Mr Hill brings over a decade of experience including senior executive roles at Musgraves, the leading Irish supermarket chain, and more recently here in New Zealand as Distribution and Fulfilment Operations Manager with The Warehouse Group.

With a wealth of experience in supply chain, Clarke will be responsible for leading Repco and NAPA’s supply chain operations across its five distribution centres, including inventory replenishment to over 120 stores around the country.

Jonathon Maddren Executive General Manager, GPC NZ says Clarke Hill’s strength in high volume, commercial fulfilment from FMCG will be a key factor underpinning GPC’s ambitious growth plans.

“Clarke is one of the leading experts in New Zealand for DC operations, online fulfilment and implementing state-of-the-art warehouse management systems. He will be leading the biggest supply chain project we’ve ever undertaken, building one of the most technologically advanced distribution centres in the southern hemisphere.”

A self-confessed car enthusiast, Mr Hill says he is looking forward to the challenge of developing systems to drive the next generation of NAPA and Repco’s speed to customer and handle the supply complexity of GPC’s future needs.

“I am excited to be part of a strategic, leading-edge infrastructure build and GPC’s vision for a centrally located logistics hub to drive greater supply chain efficiency and increased service for our customers,” Mr Hill said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GPC Electronics on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Federated Farmers: Applauds UK-Australia Free Trade Deal

News that Australia and the UK have signed a free trade agreement is a promising step forward in the fight against tariffs and protectionism, Federated Farmers says.
"It reinforces the international rules-based trading framework and is important for rural producers and global consumers," Feds President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>



REINZ May Data: House Price Rises Continue; Auckland Hits New Record Median Price Again

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 32.3% from $620,000 in May 2020 to $820,000 in May 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: Doubling Of Coal Use Shows Need For Local Natural Gas

New figures showing a near doubling of coal-fired electricity generation highlight New Zealand’s energy shortage and the need for natural gas as a lower carbon alternative, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa... More>>


Reserve Bank: Debt Serviceability Restrictions Added To Policy Toolkit

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua and the Minister of Finance have agreed to update their shared Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy and add debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available... More>>


Auction: 1.4 Million In Rare Vintage Watches, Gems, Jewels & Diamonds Go Under The Hammer At Webb’s

An auction event showcasing over 1.4 Million dollars in rare jewels, gems, diamonds and vintage watches is due to take place this Sunday by Auckland based auction house Webb’s... More>>

Catalist: NZ’s New SME Stock Exchange, Gets Licence To Go Public

New Zealand has a new stock exchange – designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to raise up to $20 million a year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange has already been successfully working the private investment sector.... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 