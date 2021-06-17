Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nelmac Acknowledges 25-year Milestone And Future Vision With Whole New Look

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Nelmac

Nelmac has underlined its future vision and strategic purpose, reflected visually by a new brand logo and website, as the business celebrates more than 25 years of serving the community and environment.

Established in 1995, Nelmac – a Council-Controlled Organisation (CCTO) – has been providing environmental infrastructure solutions for civic and commercial clients in the top of the South for more than 25 years, and is now delivering environmental guardianship nationally.

“This is a special time to re-present Nelmac to the community, reflecting the depth and breadth of what we do now and how our organisation has grown through the years,” says CEO Jane Sheard. “The new brand and website reflect a reset of who Nelmac is and how we do things. We are proud of the work we do to provide career paths and career continuity for our people, improving job satisfaction and helping employees to enjoy their lives both inside and outside of the workplace.” A key new appointment supports this. This is the first week for the new Nelmac People and Health and Safety Leader, Paul Schnell. “This key position has been vacant for a period of time and I am delighted to welcome such an experienced human resources professional to the senior management team,” says Sheard.

Nelmac provides an array of core services for local communities across four divisions – Greenspaces, Conservation, Water and Commercial.

“We have a wonderful team of more than 270 professional conservation rangers, ecologists, horticulturalists, designers, project and operations managers, and project implementation staff,” says Sheard. “We want to celebrate and showcase their expertise and on-the-ground experience and share our passion for the environment. Accordingly, the new website has much more focus on our people and they jobs they do. It’s much more visual and has many more photos and case studies that share the work we actually do and the journey we’ve taken over the past two years to get to where we are now.”

Nelmac’s commitment to kaitiakitanga, a culture of guardianship, and its deep-seated social and environmental priorities underpin the new brand, says Sheard. “This is expressed in the choice of the name Kūmānu for our environmental division. Kūmānu is to cherish and to nurture, and we live this through applying this philosophy to our people, our community and our environment.

“Whether we’re building tracks and trails for Kiwis to get amongst it, or assisting government to achieve its nationwide biosecurity targets, we’re very aware of our responsibility to deliver outcomes in a wider ecological context,” says Sheard.

