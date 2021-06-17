Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Silvana Schenone Named New Zealand Dealmaker At Australasian Law Awards 2021

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 2:44 pm
Press Release: MinterEllisonRuddWatts

MinterEllisonRuddWatts' Head of Corporate and Partner Silvana Schenone’s exceptional deal making skills were once again applauded at this year’s Australasian Law Awards.

Silvana Schenone was named New Zealand Dealmaker of the Year at the prestigious awards.

The highly contested award recognises Silvana’s expertise as a M&A and ECM lawyer, leading MinterEllisonRuddWatts Corporate practice. She is the ‘go to’ adviser for blue-chip clients and acknowledged by the judges as a "true leader".

Silvana Schenone has earned a stellar reputation for her ability to achieve the best possible outcomes in a pragmatic way. Recent deal highlights include advising:

- Infratil on the takeover approach from AustralianSuper for NZD5.4 billion;

- Essity on its full takeover of Asaleo for AUD788m;

- Refining NZ on its ongoing major company restructure; and

- LIC on the divestment of their automation business.

Upon hearing of the result, Silvana Schenone said:

"I am delighted with this recognition, which reflects the excellent outcomes we are able to deliver for our clients. I am incredibly grateful for the trust our market leading clients place in me and my team, and the opportunity to advise on many of New Zealand’s most iconic transactions.

"This success is definitely shared with my fabulous and talented team."

The recognition follows Silvana Schenone receiving an excellence award for New Zealand Dealmaker of the Year in 2020 and her continuous recognition as a market leader in the most reputable international legal directories.

The Australasian Law Awards celebrate and recognise excellence across the legal profession in both Australia and New Zealand.

