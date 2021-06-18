Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released On IKO/Ross Roof Clearance Application

Friday, 18 June 2021, 8:46 am
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to the application from IKO Industries Limited seeking to acquire all of the shares of Ross Roof Group Limited.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission currently considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference ‘IKO/Ross Roof’ in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 28 June 2021.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the clearance application are available on the Commission's case register.


Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

