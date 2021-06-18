Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Harrison Grierson Appoints Three New Directors To Its Board

Friday, 18 June 2021, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Harrison Grierson

The engineering and design consultancy, Harrison Grierson, has appointed three new board members from within the organisation.

The new executive directors replace Harrison Grierson’s Managing Director, Glen Cornelius and its Chief People & Communications Karen West, who have both stepped down in line with the company’s board rotation policy. Mr. Cornelius’s title has accordingly been changed to Chief Executive.

Gillian Crowcroft - Technical Director - Environment

An environmental scientist and an Independent Hearing Commissioner, Gillian has 28 years’ natural resource management experience working for local government and in consulting.

As a highly skilled RMA practitioner, Gillian works with the public and private sectors across a wide spectrum of technical resource management projects. Her experience spans multiple disciplines including strategy, policy & planning, environmental science, and stakeholder engagement.

Freshwater and land management are Gillian’s primary areas of interest and expertise. She delivers environmental science, policy and planning services and advice to public and private sector clients.

Gillian holds an M.Sc (Hons) Waikato, is IAP2 certified (Public Participation), an ISCA (Infrastructure Sustainability Australia) practitioner and a long term member of the NZ Hydrological Society.

Simon Murphy - Design Manager - Piritahi Alliance

For the past three years, Simon has been seconded from Harrison Grierson into the Piritahi Alliance as Design Manager.

In this role he leads a team of over 200 designers and specialists delivering build ready land and new infrastructure on behalf of Kāinga Ora to enable new homes and revitalised communities.

With over 26 years in the urban development industry, Simon has worked across a wide range of large scale infrastructure and urban development projects in Auckland. He has a broad span of technical knowledge, strong analytic and strategic skills and is experienced in all aspects of urban development delivery.

Simon is a Chartered Professional Engineer (CPEng), and Engineering NZ Chartered Member (CMEngNZ).

Campbell McGregor - Technical Director - Urban Development

Campbell is a Chartered Civil Engineer with more than 20 years’ experience in site development and design management.

He’s worked in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom and Asia on a range of engineering projects from concept design to construction. His experience includes transport infrastructure projects, residential subdivisions, schools, hospitals, museums and other commercial developments. His general civil infrastructure experience is complemented sound strategic and commercial acumen.

Campbell is recognised as a leader in residential and infrastructure development and regularly provides technical expert evidence at Council Hearings and Environment Court processes in matters associated with earthworks, stormwater and wastewater.

Campbell holds a PGDipBus (Admin), a MEngSt (hon) and a BSurv. Campbell is also an Engineering NZ Chartered member (CMEngNZ), as well as a member of Water NZ, Urban Development Institute New Zealand (UDINZ) and the Institute of Directors (IoD).

