Kerikeri High School Student Wins 2021 REINZ Auctioneering Schools’ Championship

Monday, 21 June 2021, 12:07 pm
Press Release: REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that Nimish Singh a Year 13 student at Kerikeri High School is the winner of the 2021 REINZ Auctioneering Schools’ Championship.

Nimish Singh

Nimish is no stranger to the winner’s podium having placed second worldwide in the 2020 international virtual reality language competition and took out the prize for Mandarin Chinese. In 2018 he won the top student prize in the EP Volvo Ocean Race Competition.

The runner up in the competition was Nicolas Powell a Year 12 student at Kerikeri High School – last year’s winner.

This result comes after an afternoon of intense competition held at Events on Khyber in Grafton where 10 secondary school students from Kerikeri High School, Springbank School, Epsom Girls’ Grammar School and Diocesan School for Girls were vying to take out the title.

Wendy Alexander, Acting Chief Executive at REINZ says: “The Schools’ Championship is such a vibrant and exciting competition. Getting to see these young adults try their hand at something new, and being so talented at it, is certainly wonderful to see. Our congratulations go to all those students who worked so hard to enter the competition and of course, thanks goes to the mentors who supported them with the challenge.”

Roger Dawson, Chief Judge of the Schools’ Championship says: “This is the fourth year of the REINZ Auctioneering Schools’ Championship and every year the calibre of entries gets higher and higher. It’s wonderful to see this competition as a now anticipated date on the school calendar and as a way of building greater self-confidence, self-esteem and self-belief. Participation in the competition also opens pathways to future career options for these youngsters.”

