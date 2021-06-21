Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Māori Women’s Development Inc Marketplace Te Matahoko

Monday, 21 June 2021, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Maori Women's Development

‘Hei Manaaki i Te Mana Wahine’

Māori Women’s Development Inc launches its online marketplace, Te Matahoko, today, Monday, 21 June 2021.

Te Matahoko supports the vision and mission of Māori Women’s Development Inc to encourage the economic development of wāhine and their whānau (family) to ensure that Māori contribute equitably to our cultural, spiritual, economic, social and political achievements.

Māori Women’s Development Inc is a unique and indigenous organisation which supports Māori women in business, showcasing their businesses to Aotearoa New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets and indigenous economies.

We encourage and support ‘indigenous to indigenous’ engagement, both locally and globally. An area of focus for Māori Women’s Development Inc is to strengthen our wāhine in innovation and digital technologies.

Our current partners are Manatū Wāhine Ministry for Women and Shopify.

Shopify is committed to “making commerce better for everyone, including reducing the barriers to starting a business and supporting more indigenous voices in entrepreneurship”.

Renee Graham of the APEC Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy working group states support for “the ventures of Mana Wahine and sharing success stories with international indigenous communities”.

The Chairperson of Māori Women’s Development Inc, Māreikura Druis Barrett CNZM, QSM says “This is another welcome opportunity for our wāhine Māori to enhance and grow their businesses on the economic world stage. We look forward to working with our new partners, wāhine Māori and other international indigenous women”.

Visit Te Matahoko at www.tematahoko-mwdi.co.nz or for more information email tematahoko@mwdi.co.nz For more information about Māori Women’s Development Inc and our business services visit www.mwdi.co.nz

