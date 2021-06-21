Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nelson-Tasman’s Commercial Property Fundamentals Leverage Strong Regional Economy

Monday, 21 June 2021, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

Boulder Bank and City. Photo credit: Nelsontasman.nz.

The Nelson-Tasman region is a quiet achiever on the commercial property front and now, after many years of flying under the radar, it’s finding favour with out-of-town investors as the chase for strong yields continues.

The region’s fiscal position has traditionally been underpinned by a strong primary sector and, while this still remains the case, it’s being bolstered by a flourishing knowledge and innovation economy.

The wider region – with an estimated residential population of 111,000 – is becoming more progressive and the rest of the country is taking notice, according to Bayleys Nelson director commercial and industrial, Paul Vining.

“The majority of commercial and industrial property stock has tended to be tightly-held either by local individuals and entities within the private sector, or by intergenerational iwi group Wakatū Incorporation, one of the largest private land owners in the top of the South Island.

“It has taken the emergence of an active development sector to kick-start real activity in the commercial and industrial property market, and attract outside investment.

“Despite significant new development in the wider region, there’s still a tangible shortage of property for sale – and that’s driving prices and yields.”

Vining said the industrial sector has been supercharged post-COVID.

“The pandemic, coupled with historically-low interest rates, a frenetic chase for yields, a shortage of available stock in other parts of New Zealand and this region’s strong economic performance – has revved up interest in industrial property with enquiry coming from all corners of the country.

“The short supply of industrial land in the broader region has hamstrung the property market to some extent, but rezoning has opened up tracts of land for new development and the buyers/occupiers are there for it.”

The Nelson-Tasman region encompasses the urban areas of Nelson City and suburbs, along with the Tasman District including the likes of Richmond, Wakefield, Motueka, Takaka, Golden Bay and Murchison.

The region clocked a GDP increase of 6.1 percent in the year to March 2020 – the largest increase in New Zealand equal with Bay of Plenty.

“The success and scale of the primary sector in the region means there is ample opportunity for supply chain and innovative businesses to grow, helping to create a diversified workforce and extending the demand for commercial and industrial property,” said Vining.

“There’s also an active drive by the Nelson Regional Development Agency to attract talent, visitors and investors to the region and to further sustainability goals.”

Port Nelson has just reported a strong financial position, with cargo volumes and container throughput remaining robust despite disruptors.

“Meanwhile, the region’s knowledge and innovation economy is definitely on the rise, which adds another string to the bow,” said Vining.

“The Cawthron Institute, New Zealand’s largest independent science organisation, has pushed research boundaries for a century and delivered world-class science to support the sustainable development of primary industries in New Zealand and worldwide.

“But now we also have Nelson-based creative knowledge spreading around the world with video producers Shuttlerock partnering with social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok, Hulu and Twitter.

“Add in the contribution made to the knowledge economy by the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology and the new Nelson Artificial Intelligence Institute, and Nelson is branching out.”

In partnership, Port Nelson and Cawthron Institute are looking to develop a science and technology innovation precinct on port-owned land in central Nelson, while new industrial precincts and mixed-use developments with commercial functions are emerging city-wide and, on its fringes, with Richmond seeing a surge of new activity.

Meanwhile, the $32 million redevelopment of Nelson Airport in 2019 shows the entity’s commitment to the region’s future. Its commercial manager, Simon Barr, said the airport’s master plan identifies considerable potential growth in both aviation activity and further opportunities for commercial development.

“The development of alternative revenue streams is a deliberate focus of Nelson Airport, “ he said.

“While this is not new, Covid-19 has elevated its importance, with an example of recent diversification being the introduction of Fitzgerald Construction to the airport community, where they are leasing a large hangar to prefabricate classrooms for a Ministry of Education contract.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 