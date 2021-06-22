Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NEC Launches 5G XHaul Transformation Services With The Establishment Of 5G Transport Network CoEs

Tuesday, 22 June 2021
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, June 21, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced today its launch of 5G xHaul transformation services with the establishment of 5G transport network Centers of Excellence (CoE) in the Europe and Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM) regions.

Foreseeing growing demand to enhance operator networks to enable the diversified use cases anticipated with 5G, there is a need to transform all domains of the network, from the core to radio access and the edge. As the foundation for unlocking the full potential of 5G, the transformation of xHaul networks is imperative for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to stay ahead of the game.

However, every CSP has its unique architecture and requirements that need to be tailored accordingly. To address such needs, NEC has launched professional services that are based on an ecosystem of award-winning partnerships, extensive offerings, and customized services that match with specific business requirements for customers. The services will support the full lifecycle of CSPs' networks, from analysis and planning to deployment and operation, in order to optimize the total cost of operations (TCO) for networks. Services will also include the validation and pre-integration of a multi-vendor environment. Through these services, NEC aims to help realize a seamless transformation for xHaul, enabling operators to dynamically accommodate granular network performance demands required in the 5G era.

NEC's newly established CoEs will play key roles in the provisioning of these xHaul transformation services by centralizing the domain expertise built on decades of experience and engagements in transport networks, globally and regionally. Additionally, a universal lab facility has been established to complement the CoEs in conducting customer-specific ecosystem validations as well as supporting solution development.

In addition to the Open RAN CoE established last year in the United Kingdom, the launch of these services and establishment of new transport CoEs will enhance NEC's capabilities as a "One-stop Network Integrator" and help drive the evolution of 5G networks through the delivery of open, carrier-grade end-to-end networks across the globe.

"Capitalizing on our strong global IP, optical and microwave expertise, NEC serves as a premier network integrator to deliver tailor-made services that match the unique requirement of each customer," said Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "With the launch of 5G xHaul transformation services and our CoEs as the backbone, NEC will accelerate deployment of services offering to help CSPs enhance their networks."

For more information visit NEC MWC21 Virtual Stand
https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/5g/mwc2021

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

