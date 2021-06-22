Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealanders Are Hitting The Town Again As The Economic Recovery Gains Traction

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 9:57 am
Press Release: Westpac

Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence, June quarter 2021

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index rose 1.9 points in the June quarter, taking it to a level of 107.1.

“Although consumer confidence is still a little below average levels, it has now recovered most of the fall that we saw in the wake of last year’s lockdown,” said Westpac’s Acting Chief Economist Michael Gordon. “The economy is showing some solid momentum and households are feeling increasingly secure about their own financial position.”

“The lift in consumer confidence will be particularly welcome news for New Zealand’s hospitality sector,” noted Mr Gordon. “With most international travel still on hold and confidence in the economic outlook increasing, households are dialling up their spending on entertainment activities closer to home. That’s helping to offset the drag from the loss of international tourist dollars.”

“Consumer confidence in New Zealand has lifted slightly by 1.9 points since last quarter to 107.1 (an increase that is within the margin of error for the survey). New Zealand consumers are cautiously optimistic about their own and New Zealand’s economic future as the global Covid-19 situation remains unclear,” stated Imogen Rendall, Market Research Director of McDermott Miller Limited.

“All age groups are now positive, and those aged 30-49 remain the most buoyant despite a drop of 2.2 points from last quarter to 111.7. Young people have seen an increase in optimism, with a rise of 4.6 points and consumer confidence now at 110.4. In contrast, although optimism has increased 4.0 points for those aged 50 and over, this group is still uncertain about the future, with their consumer confidence at 101.4,” stated Ms Rendall.

A full description of the background and specifications of the survey are attached. The survey was conducted over 1-12 June 2021, with a sample size of 1,555. An index number over 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists. The margin of error of the survey is 2.5%.

Acknowledgement

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Survey and Index is owned by McDermott Miller Limited. Westpac McDermott Miller should be acknowledged as the source when citing the Index. Graphs supplied may be reproduced by the news media provided the Westpac McDermott Miller logo remains inset.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 