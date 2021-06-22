Tourism Industry Moves Forward As Summit Makes Waikato Debut

The Summit is being held on the first day of spring, 1 September, at Claudelands Events Centre, and is a key annual event hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

Attendees will hear from industry and government leaders as well as expert panellists, and will join the discussions into the most important issues facing the industry.

The event promises lively sessions, international viewpoints and inspirational speakers throughout the day, leading into the prestigious New Zealand Tourism Awards dinner that evening.

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says the theme of Kōkiri shows a deliberate intention to be positive about the opportunities that lie ahead, and to put behind us the challenges of the past year and a half.

He says he is looking forward to being in Hamilton. “Tourism Summit Aotearoa has previously always been held in Wellington, but this year, with the Summit combined with the Tourism Awards dinner, it’s an opportunity to do something new.”

Hamilton & Waikato Chief Executive Jason Dawson says he is “thrilled and excited” to be hosting these key tourism events in the Mighty Waikato.

Registration includes access to the TIA AGM and pre-Summit networking drinks on 31 August, and the full day Tourism Summit Aotearoa on 1 September. Tickets to the New Zealand Tourism Awards dinner can be purchased separately.

Tourism Summit Aotearoa is supported by Marsh New Zealand, ServiceIQ, The Mighty Waikato and H3.

At the Summit, Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Chair Gráinne Troute will announce the recipients of this year’s Tourism Academic Scholarships, which help young New Zealanders complete their final year of tourism-related tertiary study.

Speakers will be announced over the coming weeks and programme details confirmed. Registrations are open now. Head to the Summit website to register before 5pm on 30 July to take advantage of the earlybird rate.

