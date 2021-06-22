Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism Industry Moves Forward As Summit Makes Waikato Debut

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 11:55 am
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Tourism industry moves forward as Summit makes Waikato debut Tourism Summit Aotearoa is heading to Kirikiriroa Hamilton for the first time, centred around a theme of “Kōkiri – Go forth!”

The Summit is being held on the first day of spring, 1 September, at Claudelands Events Centre, and is a key annual event hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

Attendees will hear from industry and government leaders as well as expert panellists, and will join the discussions into the most important issues facing the industry.

The event promises lively sessions, international viewpoints and inspirational speakers throughout the day, leading into the prestigious New Zealand Tourism Awards dinner that evening.

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says the theme of Kōkiri shows a deliberate intention to be positive about the opportunities that lie ahead, and to put behind us the challenges of the past year and a half.

He says he is looking forward to being in Hamilton. “Tourism Summit Aotearoa has previously always been held in Wellington, but this year, with the Summit combined with the Tourism Awards dinner, it’s an opportunity to do something new.”

Hamilton & Waikato Chief Executive Jason Dawson says he is “thrilled and excited” to be hosting these key tourism events in the Mighty Waikato.

Registration includes access to the TIA AGM and pre-Summit networking drinks on 31 August, and the full day Tourism Summit Aotearoa on 1 September. Tickets to the New Zealand Tourism Awards dinner can be purchased separately.

Tourism Summit Aotearoa is supported by Marsh New Zealand, ServiceIQ, The Mighty Waikato and H3.

At the Summit, Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Chair Gráinne Troute will announce the recipients of this year’s Tourism Academic Scholarships, which help young New Zealanders complete their final year of tourism-related tertiary study.

Speakers will be announced over the coming weeks and programme details confirmed. Registrations are open now. Head to the Summit website to register before 5pm on 30 July to take advantage of the earlybird rate.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 