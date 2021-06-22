Kiwis Worry About Winter Bills, But Fail To Look For Better Deals

Canstar’s new research to find New Zealand’s favourite electricity provider reveals our worries about paying the winter bills - but also how Kiwis fail to look for better deals.

Canstar is pleased to announce Powershop is the country’s favourite electricity provider, being awarded 5 Stars in key drivers of satisfaction such as value for money and customer satisfaction. Powershop has long dominated this category, winning it eight times since the award was launched.

Powershop Head of Marketing Kate Baker said that the Powershop team is stoked to win the Canstar Most Satisfied Customers award for the eighth time. “This award means a lot to us, because we know we are only as good as our customers say we are. We reckon New Zealanders deserve to be treated better, so we encourage anyone who isn’t happy with their power company to check us out.”

Canstar NZ General Manager Jose George said Powershop’s dominance in the category reflected its focus on offering Kiwis a high level of service, alongside great value. “Powershop has repeatedly outperformed its competitors in this market, over several years. Its consistency is impressive, and we congratulate them for once again scooping top honours.”

Research to discover the winner revealed the struggles many families face when winter hits, despite government help such as the Winter Energy Payment, which supports more than a million Kiwis on a benefit or receiving superannuation.

According to the survey, nearly half of Kiwis say they will use blankets and extra clothes to keep warm, rather than increase the heating. More than a third worry about the cost of their power bills, while nearly 70% actively try to reduce their power bills by turning off lights, or using energy saving appliances.

Only half of us believe we are getting a good deal on our electricity, with around a third of us looking around for other providers. Despite that, only 12% of respondents said they had changed their electricity provider in the previous 12 months. Younger Kiwis more actively managed their providers, with nearly one in five shifting, compared to less than 10% of those over 60.

The research suggests New Zealanders simply “set and forget” their electricity providers, Mr George said. “We know many Kiwis struggle with their bills through winter, but only a few make the move to a different provider. We encourage all New Zealanders to do a little desktop research to see if they can get a better deal, because they probably can.

“And it could make all the difference to a warmer, more comfortable winter.”

