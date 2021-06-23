Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Big Energy And Transport Cost Increases For Business Will Flow Through To Customers As Well

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 6:24 am
Press Release: Business NZ

Executive Director of ExportNZ and ManufacturingNZ, Catherine Beard, says a survey of 87 large, medium, and small businesses, shows big increases in electricity, gas and transport costs hitting them. 74% of respondents said they will have to pass cost increases onto customers.

The survey of businesses conducted in June, found 40% of respondents had experienced increases in electricity prices in the last 12 months and over 62% expect them to increase in the next 12 months. The average electricity increase was 75.7% and the median increase was 35%.

Catherine Beard said the big differences in average and median price increases was due to some extremely high increases experienced by some respondents, and these tended to be the larger businesses with over 100 employees.

Catherine Beard said in addition to increases in the electricity prices, 25% had experienced an increase in gas prices over the last 12 months and 35% were expecting increases in the next 12 months, with the average price increase being over 50% and the median 12%.

"As with electricity there were some extremely high price increases affecting the larger gas users with the larger employee numbers and some (8.5%) said they had difficulty securing gas contracts at all".

Nearly half of respondents (48%) said the increased energy costs had a middling to significant impact on their business.

When it came to transport costs, the increase in costs for imports has on average increased by 124%, with a median of 45% and for exports the average increase in transport costs was 77% (30% median). The increase in storage and inventory costs was 23% (15% median).

When asked about strategies to cope with the price increases respondents said:

-74% would put prices up for their customers

-42% would absorb the increased costs, but reduce business activity

-22% would reduce staff numbers

-8% said they would offshore manufacturing to a more competitive country

-3% would close

In addition, some of the larger energy users are frequently stopping production.

Catherine Beard said businesses have been struggling to cope with these extra costs for some time now and there is only so long they can absorb the extra costs before they have to put their prices up or make alternative plans.

"For manufacturing to have a good future in New Zealand, we need to ensure policies that deliver reliable, competitive, affordable low emission energy and transport options - as with everything else, diversity of supply will be the key enabler.

"Gas is an important transition fuel to a low carbon economy and should be part of the plan and Covid19 has shown us we need to think hard about resilience for our transport options, being so far from our markets."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Business NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 