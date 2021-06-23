Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Modular Homes: A Solution For The Housing Crisis

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 6:31 am
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

Despite the lively housing market across NZ, many are still struggling to buy a house due to either being priced out or as a result of the housing crisis where there is more demand than supply. There are, however, some alternatives for people wishing to buy their own homes, including tiny houses, mobile homes, and modular homes.

Of these three, modular homes are seeing the greatest increase in interest, as they do not necessarily require people to down-size or take up an alternative lifestyle. While modular homes were previously seen as lower quality or ‘boring’, this negative perception is fading into the background as more people begin viewing them as a viable housing option.

Currently, there are a number of reputable companies building modular homes in NZ. These companies offer consumers a wide variety of options, and most homes can be custom-designed to suit a buyer’s specific needs. These homes are also generally more environmentally friendly than traditionally built houses since they are built from sustainable materials.

Modular homes’ two biggest drawcards are their pricing and building turnover. Since modular homes are built completely off-site in a factory, there are no delays due to adverse weather conditions. Once completed, the home components can simply be transported and ‘installed’ on the property. This significantly reduces both labour time and costs associated with the build. Even better, modular homes tend to fetch similar prices to those of their traditional-build counterparts, which allows owners to reap a good return on their investment.

Ever since the NZ government eased restrictions and made it easier to gain consent for building prefabricated homes (including modular homes), the rate at which companies can build these homes has significantly increased. This is good news for a market where more and more people are requiring a place to live.

