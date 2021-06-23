Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

E-Bikes: Dunedin’s Transport Of The Future

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 6:34 am
Press Release: Electric Rider

The wheel is arguably one of the most valuable human inventions ever. From clockwork to transport, it has fundamentally impacted how humans live. For centuries, the wheel has been the promoter of industry; and may even prove a helpful solution in our current fight against climate change.

Increasing numbers of cities across the world are promoting green spaces that limit, or even ban, cars as a means to lower carbon emissions. This has led to more individuals taking up walking or cycling to get around. Although many cities already boast a strong cycling culture – cheers to you, Amsterdam, with your 1.3 bicycles per resident – some have a longer way to go in promoting the adoption of bicycles as a primary form of transport.

Enter the e-cycle. Also known as the electronic bicycle or e-bicycle, the e-cycle offers a happy median between necessary faster transport and traditional pedal power. This battery powered bicycle can reach speeds of up to 40+ km/h, which is much faster than what an average cyclist can reach, and lowers a rider’s resistance in head winds. As a result, cycling to work just became far more pleasurable.

Since the e-cycle operates almost in the same way as a scooter, it’s also easier to navigate hills and gain bursts of speed when steering through traffic. These bicycles also offer a cost-effective solution in that they do not come with expensive associated costs like petrol or annual services.

Electric bikes in Dunedin are particularly gaining in popularity, as they help people maintain healthy lifestyles both as a form of general transport and for partaking in fun outdoor activities.

Considering the many benefits associated with e-cycles – a healthier environment, healthier people, and healthier social lives – predictions that these bikes may become the chosen mode of transport in the future are not without merit.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Electric Rider on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 