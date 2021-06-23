Don’t Overlook Your Reno’s Electrical Layout

By now most of us are aware that Christchurch is experiencing a property boom. More Millennials have become homeowners over the past two years than ever before, and this trend is predicted to continue for the foreseeable future. One particular movement within this boom is buying and renovating older properties – either for resale or personal living purposes. Even long-term homeowners are taking on varying levels of reno projects to update their homes.

Amongst all the excitement that comes with a reno – choosing paint colours, designing floor plans – many amateur renovators may overlook one vital consideration: their home’s electrical layout. This is particularly true if they are not working with an architect or other relevant professionals. Depending on the age of the home, it may well be necessary to update wiring and circuit boards or even add or move power outlets and switches. Since modern homeowners live in a far more electricity-reliant society than when many of Christchurch’s older homes were built, it may also be necessary to determine both the safety and functionality of a home’s electrical layout before starting a reno.

Many electricians in Christchurch are well-versed in the needs of modern living and can give amateur renovators good advice on and practical assistance in how best to approach the updating and layout of their older home’s electrical design. Hiring a good electrician can also ensure that a home is safe and up-to-code while still maintaining its older ‘charm’. Those who have bought a property and are renovating it for resale purposes may also benefit from attaining a certification of the home’s electrical safety standards, as this can increase the asking price.

In all, it’s a wise and cost-effective move to not overlook a home’s electrical layout as part of the renovation plans.

