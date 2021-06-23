Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Don’t Overlook Your Reno’s Electrical Layout

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 6:41 am
Press Release: Juice Electrical

By now most of us are aware that Christchurch is experiencing a property boom. More Millennials have become homeowners over the past two years than ever before, and this trend is predicted to continue for the foreseeable future. One particular movement within this boom is buying and renovating older properties – either for resale or personal living purposes. Even long-term homeowners are taking on varying levels of reno projects to update their homes.

Amongst all the excitement that comes with a reno – choosing paint colours, designing floor plans – many amateur renovators may overlook one vital consideration: their home’s electrical layout. This is particularly true if they are not working with an architect or other relevant professionals. Depending on the age of the home, it may well be necessary to update wiring and circuit boards or even add or move power outlets and switches. Since modern homeowners live in a far more electricity-reliant society than when many of Christchurch’s older homes were built, it may also be necessary to determine both the safety and functionality of a home’s electrical layout before starting a reno.

Many electricians in Christchurch are well-versed in the needs of modern living and can give amateur renovators good advice on and practical assistance in how best to approach the updating and layout of their older home’s electrical design. Hiring a good electrician can also ensure that a home is safe and up-to-code while still maintaining its older ‘charm’. Those who have bought a property and are renovating it for resale purposes may also benefit from attaining a certification of the home’s electrical safety standards, as this can increase the asking price.

In all, it’s a wise and cost-effective move to not overlook a home’s electrical layout as part of the renovation plans.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Juice Electrical on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 