Have You Considered A Retirement Village?

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 6:42 am
Retirement is not what it used to be. Not only are more people retiring later – sometimes due to finances but increasingly simply because people are living longer and want to remain active in the workspace – but there are more options available than ever before. It used to be that Christchurch’s elderly entered assisted care facilities, moved in with family members, or continued living independently in their own homes for as long as possible. However, a growing subsection of this population are now opting for moving into rest homes (aka retirement villages).

Rest homes in Christchurch are a comparatively newer option for age-segregated living, but their increasing popularity may be based in how they offer a ‘bridge’ between independent and assisted living. Elderly individuals – particularly those who are still healthy and active – welcome the sense of community and freedom that these homes offer. Many retirement villages provide social activities, transport, and other amenities to their residents, who have the option of owning or renting their own apartments, while still having access to necessary onsite medical support. These homes also often have clinics, frail care units, or other assisted living options onsite, which lessens the burden of figuring out what to do when someone can no longer effectively look after themselves. The freedom offered by these villages also makes it easier for family members and friends to visit, and for residents to meet new people, which can significantly help in combating the loneliness and isolation so often experienced by this demographic.

Since rest homes are less established, those considering retiring to one should research what is available within their price bracket. Consulting a financial advisor on the different purchase and rent options associated with these homes could also aid the decision-making process. The growing demand for rest homes indicates, however, that living arrangements for the elderly are keeping in step with a generally changing retirement environment.

