Rescuing Your Automatic Transmission Leads To Long-term Financial Savings

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 6:44 am
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

It’s common practice for owners to take their cars in for annual or specific-mileage services. These services cover things like oil changes, brake and filter inspections, and possibly tyre rotations. In the current economic climate where many owners are looking to extend the lives of their vehicles to avoid excessive costs related to repairs or purchasing a new car, there are certain additional services to consider.

One option that can improve your car’s longevity is automatic transmission servicing. This service is offered for owners of automatic vehicles and is specifically aimed at ensuring that the car’s internal transmission components are working optimally. As part of this service, a mechanic will check the lubricants to ensure that the hydraulic pressure is correct.

Other elements of this service include refreshing fluids, removing build-up, and, if necessary, replacing filters. While this service can be more expensive than a general service, it does ensure a literal ‘well-oiled machine’. A healthy transmission means a healthy engine, which can lead to longer term savings by lowering the risk of high-cost damage.

Outside of services, following these basic pointers can also help you look after your car’s transmission:

  1. Don’t change your gears – especially from ‘drive’ to ‘reverse’ – while your car is moving. Bringing your car to a dead stop first puts a lot less pressure on the gear mechanisms and reduces wear.
  2. Let your car warm up before driving as this reduces strain.
  3. Refer to and then abide by your user manual, as it offers specific information on the best care for and maintenance of your particular vehicle.

In all, the benefits associated with looking after your car – including a longer lifespan and a higher resale value – far outweigh the costs of additional services.

