Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Innovations In The World Of Vaping

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 6:45 am
Press Release: Long White Vapour

Although e-cigarettes have been around for some time now, there continues to be growing developments and research into their use and usefulness. In relation to companies making and marketing vaping products, many are realising the importance of ensuring good quality. This accounts for improvements in vaping hardware (tanks, coils, wicks). Another key improvement has been in e-juice ‘recipes’, which have seen an increase in unique flavours and the removal of some of the more harmful ingredients, like vitamin E acetate.

Such developments on the manufacturers’ side have improved the safety of e-cigarettes in terms of storage and delivery, impact on health, and the overall quality and customer appeal of the product. The impact of vaping is, however, still relatively under-researched. While most studies have concluded that vaping is a safer option to smoking cigarettes, vaping products still contain varying levels of nicotine, which is known to be toxic and addictive. This has led the New Zealand government to, as of November 2020, formally regulate vaping.

Vaping is currently viewed as an acceptable means of weaning oneself off of smoking – a kind of bridge between smoking cigarettes and quitting cold turkey – and the government supports vaping as part of its 2025 Smokefree goal. Part of the regulations associated with vaping also include not selling vaping products (hardware, juice, other associated materials) to individuals under the age of 18.

Employers and operators of public spaces (retailers, restaurants, etc.) as well as local councils are also free to make their own policies regarding the extent to which vaping is to be regulated in their spaces, like designating a vaping/smoking zone for employees or patrons, or establishing entirely smokefree zones.

Keeping abreast of the ongoing research into vaping, manufacture standards and developments, as well as the government’s policies surrounding the practice can ensure that vaping is practiced responsibly.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Long White Vapour on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 