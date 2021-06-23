Bell Gully Advises Asahi On Acquisition Of Allpress Espresso
Bell Gully is pleased to have advised Asahi Beverages on
its recent purchase of well-known New Zealand coffee brand,
Allpress Espresso. Launched as an espresso cart in
Auckland’s Victoria Park market in 1986, Allpress Espresso
has grown into a significant multi-national
business.
The Bell Gully team advising Asahi
Beverages was led by corporate partner Dean
Alderton, with support from associate Ruairí
O’Donovan and lawyer Connor Chalmers.
Bell Gully has assisted Asahi Beverages on several strategic corporate matters in New Zealand over the years.