Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Joint Marketing Initiative “a Game Changer” In Keeping Jet Service

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 10:51 am
Press Release: Great South

A marketing alliance set up to ensure the success of the Auckland to Invercargill jet service has proved successful.

Great South partnered with Air New Zealand to deliver the ‘Speechless in Southland’ campaign ahead of the jet service launch in 2019. A re-boot of the campaign this year resulted in a 14% increase in jet passenger ticket sales when compared with a non-campaign period.

The businesses who helped fund the campaigns were the Southern Institute of Technology, Invercargill Airport, Rio Tinto, Invercargill Licensing Trust, SBS Bank and South Port.

Great South general manager tourism and events Bobbi Brown said she was heartened by the local support for the service and impressed with the collaborative effort of local businesses.

“We realised there would need to be a significant marketing push to get the jet here and that’s paid off now.

Ultimately the service was of benefit to all Southlanders, not just the tourism and business sector, Mrs Brown said.

“I regularly receive feedback from both Southlanders and those out of the region, commenting on how great the jet service is and how it’s been a game changer to enable easier access to the region for a multitude of reasons”

The recent second push for the Campaign targeted inbound travellers.

“We focused particularly on Aucklanders wanting to visit friends and family as well as locations on their bucket list like Rakiura Stewart Island,” Mrs Brown said.

In contrast, the initial campaign in 2019 focussed on outbound travel for locals to head north.

“We needed to let Southlanders know that the service was here so they would support it long-term and it looks like they are.”

With the joint campaign now over, Great South would continue marketing the region to visitors, targeting domestic leisure and business travellers in the immediate future and using its unique events to attract people from out of the region to visit.

“We’re heading into what is traditionally a quieter off-peak period, so we are focussing on getting forward bookings confirmed for Spring and Summer. The direct flight from Auckland to Invercargill is an important part of this,” Mrs Brown said.

Air NZ head of tourism and regional affairs Reuben Levermore acknowledged how important the jet service was to the Southland community.

“We enjoy working with Great South and our partners in Southland. We know how much the jet service means to the community and we will continue to work together to realise the opportunities it represents for our customers and the region as a whole.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Great South on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 