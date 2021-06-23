Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TOPCAST Teams Up With Conidia Bioscience For ProvidingInstant Microbial Contamination Detection Solutions

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 1:42 pm
Press Release: TOPCAST

Hong Kong SAR, June 23, 2021 – Topcast Aviation Supplies Co., Ltd. (“TOPCAST”), a global leader in aircraft parts distribution and MRO services, is appointed by Conidia Bioscience Ltd (“Conidia Bioscience”) as an approved Business and General Aviation (BA/GA) distributor within the Asia Pacific and Americas regions for its, FUELSTAT® Resinae Plus (FHR8-2) test kit, a rapid, on-site solution for the detection of microbiological contamination.

Microbial contamination, commonly known as ‘Jet fuel fungus’, is a dangerous issue for all jet-fuel users, which could result in fuel level gauge malfunctions, fuel system clogging, fuel tank corrosion, and other potential issue issues. It is important than ever to detect contamination early to minimise unscheduled downtime, or unnecessary maintenance costs. FUELSTAT® can reduce microbiological testing from days to minutes compared to more traditional methods, and as such aids swifter operational decision making.

Kasper Tranberg, Head of Business Development (EMEA) of TOPCAST, said “This partnership with Conidia has further strengthened TOPCAST’s consumables and chemicals portfolio. We are very proud to work with Conidia to provide easy access to all FUELSTAT® products for more effective, cost-and-time-saving solutions to address jet fuel contamination.”

FUELSTAT®, an advanced, contemporary, antibody test technology, is a simple onsite test to specifically detect microbes that thrive and do damage to fuels, and can provide on-site results in 15 minutes. In conjunction with the complimentary FUELSTAT® result mobile application, results can be instantly verified for a detailed electronic, paperless report. FUELSTAT® is compliant with ASTM D8070 and is a listed product by both IATA and JIG.

With 20 years of experience, Conidia Bioscience supports the development, manufacture and supply of fuel tests into aviation, marine and land diesel sectors.

About TOPCAST

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, TOPCAST is a world-leading trustworthy aircraft part distributor and MRO service provider. We offer exceptional OEM and aftermarket aircraft parts, equipment and repair services for a broad range of aircraft types. With our strong global network, we have nineteen offices across Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa connecting suppliers with customers in all segments for over 90 countries.

