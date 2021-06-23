Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Greg Smith, Ex-icebreaker, Appointed As Cavalier Ceo

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Cavalier Corporation

New Zealand carpet and wool company, Cavalier Corporation Limited (CAV: NZX) is delighted to announce the appointment of Greg Smith, previously CEO of Icebreaker, as the new Chief Executive Officer of Cavalier Corporation Limited.

Greg Smith

Greg will commence in the role on 26 July 2021. Current Cavalier CEO, Paul Alston, will remain with the leadership team for up to three months to ensure a seamless transition.

Greg has extensive international business experience, running iconic New Zealand companies and helping them to scale on the world stage. He was with Icebreaker for eight years, holding the position of CEO and Brand President for almost four years. Prior to that, Greg held senior executive roles at Michael Hill Jeweller for over 21 years.

Chair of Cavalier, George Adams, said: “We are delighted to have Greg joining the team as we continue on our journey to become a global leader in designing and creating desirable, high performing, safe and sustainable home interiors.

“Cavalier has a clear purpose and is committed to natural products made responsibly, with a focus on beautifully crafted woollen rugs and carpets. Greg has demonstrated his ability to nurture this ethos to build a highly successful business and valuable brand. His proven business acumen, natural leadership skills and visionary thinking make him the ideal person to lead Cavalier forward.”

Greg said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the team and take this great New Zealand brand to the world. The fact that Bremworth has ditched synthetics and is focused on using 100% traceable, sustainable, renewable New Zealand wool to make the finest flooring products makes this business unique. I look forward to being part of what I believe will be a very exciting and successful future.”

