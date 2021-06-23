Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Decommissioning Rules Require Careful Consideration

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

New decommissioning rules for natural gas and oil fields have good intentions but require careful work to avoid unintended consequences, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa.

"We totally support operators taking responsibility and paying the costs for decommissioning. This is what all good operators do," says chief executive John Carnegie.

"There seems to be some welcome flexibility for the Minister to consider specific factors in each case which is better than a ‘one size fits all rule’.

"We just need to be careful not to over-reach and impose unfair rules because of one bad example.

"Holding operators liable for a field they sell for many years afterwards has worrying implications. This could be a fundamental change to the nature of business law, creating unlimited perpetual liability.

"It’s like holding a factory owner responsible for an unforeseeable issue in a factory they sold many years ago. No other industry is subject to this, even those with much greater risks and direct impacts on safety and the environment.

"It’s also a surprise for operators who invested under certain conditions and were promised existing rights would be protected. This retrospective liability is like changing and backdating the rules of a rugby game halfway through the match.

"This combined with the requirement for a financial security could change the economics of existing fields. This might encourage them to be decommissioned earlier than otherwise, which wouldn’t be a good outcome for our energy security.

"It adds even further to an unhelpful investment climate at a time we really need more local natural gas developed. Just today we’ve seen a survey from BusinessNZ showing rapidly rising energy costs, and imported coal is keeping the lights on this winter.

"We look forward to engaging constructively with the Government as the details are worked out on these changes."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Energy Resources Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 