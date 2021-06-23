Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Will Bitcoin Successfully Navigate The Bear Market Wave?

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Kalkine

Summary

  • The price of Bitcoin has plunged by over 90 per cent to date since its all-time high in April 2021.
  • China has recently intensified its crackdown on Bitcoin mining activities, putting downward pressure on Bitcoin prices.
  • Dip in Bitcoin prices is prompting some bargain investors to tap the cryptocurrency at record-low prices in a FOMO-driven environment.

Ever since a significant fall in the prices of Bitcoin and other altcoins, obituaries are being written by cryptocurrency sceptics around the world. Some of these sceptics are celebrating a fall as if it is an end to the saga of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) that caught massive public attention in recent months. Having said that, pro-Bitcoin players are keenly eyeing overall fundamentals and technicals to take advantage of this dip.

The price of Bitcoin has tumbled by over 90 per cent to date since its all-time high in April 2021, wiping out trillion dollars’ worth of value from the cryptocurrency market. The recent pullback in Bitcoin prices fuelled a debate about whether the cryptocurrency market is on the brink of a 2018-like market crash or there is any value left in this asset class.

The beloved cryptocurrency slid below the US$30K mark recently for the first time in five months after China intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining activities. Bitcoin reversed the substantial gains seen last week when Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s indicated potentially restarting transactions with the digital currency once mining is done with reasonable clean energy.

Overall, the magic internet money was seen to receive a new ray of hope for its widespread acceptance after El Salvador recently became the world's first nation to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender. The adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador could be seen in a similar light to corporations and institutions gradually embracing bitcoin earlier this year and last year.

Though the gains were not sustainable as IMF cited legal and economic concerns regarding the move by El Salvador to make bitcoin a parallel legal tender.

Must Read: Bitcoin surges 16% as El Salvador makes crypto a legal tender

Why Bitcoin Prices Took a U-Turn in 2021?

The way Bitcoin’s prices were zooming up to dizzying heights in 2021, the market correction was widely anticipated by some experts. In fact, the sharp dip appeared to be normal by few analysts in the highly volatile markets like cryptocurrency space, which commonly occurs with short-term traders taking profits.

Bitcoin encountered new selling pressure after the local authorities at the southwest province of China’s Sichuan Province recently ordered a halt on mining Bitcoins in the wake of energy usage concerns. Lately, China reiterated its warning to crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in an effort to control financial risks.

Bitcoin faced another significant headwind earlier after the unexpected recovery of Colonial Pipeline’s cyberattack ransom, which fuelled concerns about the beloved cryptocurrency’s infallibility. The recovery of Bitcoin ransom perhaps undermined its libertarian and free-of-government-control case, raising alarms that Bitcoin is not as untouchable and secure as advertised.

Meanwhile, the retreat in Bitcoin prices in 2021 was also sparked by the US automaker Tesla’s unexpected decision against Bitcoin. Tesla recently reversed its March decision to accept Bitcoin as a mode of payment for its electric vehicles, citing environmental concerns. Tesla’s move broadly dashed crypto investors’ hope of widespread institution adoption of Bitcoin, stimulating a fall in its prices. Although, the Company recently hinted at using Bitcoin in future on clean energy conditions, pushing the cryptocurrency higher for some time.

Interestingly, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has long been a darling of pro-DeFi people owing to his immense support for cryptocurrency. However, the recent fall in Bitcoin prices made him lose some Defi fans who accuse him of manipulating the beloved cryptocurrency’s prices. Some news stories stating Musk had already sold all his Bitcoin holdings were also floating around.

Musk’s sudden shift from pro-Bitcoin to anti-Bitcoin approach has sparked some relevant questions in the mind of crypto lovers, which are yet to be answered. Was Musk not aware of the process of Bitcoin Mining beforehand? Was it a planned move to dupe the ordinary investors by timing the market and escape after making hefty profits?

At the same time, speculations are rife that Tesla’s reluctance in accepting Bitcoin as a mode of payment may give other conglomerates the jitters about facilitating payments through cryptocurrencies in a greener way.

Interesting Read: Decoding Musk’s bittersweet relationship with Bitcoin

What Lies Ahead for Beloved Cryptocurrency?

As ace value investor Warren Buffet says about Bitcoin, as long as there are speculators and buyers, the value of the cryptocurrency would keep going up. Dip in Bitcoin prices is prompting some bargain investors to tap the cryptocurrency at record-low prices in a FOMO-driven environment.

The recent entry of institutional investors in Bitcoin has further strengthened the case for long-term investors, who can potentially earn eye-candy returns over the coming years. However, one cannot neglect heightened risk levels and luck factor propelling such fortunes.

While the recent retreat has emerged as a huge blow to crypto enthusiasts who were hoping for Bitcoin’s wider adoption, it has also unlocked a ‘buy-the-dip’ opportunity for investors who missed the bus last time. The current scenario calls for a cautious approach on the part of investors while taking any leveraged positions in Bitcoin.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kalkine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 