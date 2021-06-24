Armstrong’s To Provide Customers With Environmentally Considerate Motoring And Clean Car Rebate Options

News of the Government’s Clean Car programme has sparked unprecedented interest in carbon emission-free powertrain solutions across the country.

Thanks to an extensive nationwide network representing 16 brands, Armstrong’s is well positioned to help customers learn more about environmentally considerate motoring, make an informed purchasing decision and, in some cases, access significant rebates being offered by the scheme.

“The Clean Car programme has shined a light on the world of opportunity for Armstrong’s customers who would like to drive a new Electric Vehicle or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle,” said Rick Armstrong, Managing Director of Armstrong’s.

“Since the announcement, the Armstrong’s network of 31 brand locations nationwide has experienced a surge in inquiry regarding availability and supply of EV and PHEV.

“Ten of the brands represented by Armstrong’s already have an EV or PHEV in their portfolio, which means we are well placed to assist customers find a no-or-low emission vehicle which suits their needs.”

The Clean Car programme also provides a significant rebate for vehicles which fall within prescribed terms and conditions.

“There has never been a better time to purchase a new EV or PHEV, with rebates of $8,625 and $5,750 respectively available from July 1,” said Mr Armstrong.

“Customers considering the switch should move quickly as the unheralded interest in these powertrain options will be sure to have an impact on availability.”

As a dealership group, Armstrong’s have been steadily implementing their own environmental and sustainability-orientated initiatives.

“The new Clean Car programme is complementary to work we have already been doing in this space, starting with the introduction of charging facilities at all of our sites, as well as on-going future-proofing of new dealerships,” said Mr Armstrong.

“From a vehicle repair standpoint, Armstrong’s has already taken a leadership role through the commissioning of a specialist Autobody facility at Botany in East Auckland, which can cater for unique requirements of EV and PHEV repairs.

“It also aligns with forthcoming product portfolios available from the brands we represent, all of which will be increasing the number of clean-vehicle options with the introduction of every new model.”

For more information about stainable motoring options available at Armstrong’s, as well as details about EV and PHEV models, visit: armstrongs.co.nz/electric-vehicles

© Scoop Media

