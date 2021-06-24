New Zealand’s Largest Grid-connected Solar Farm Opens In Taranaki

New Zealand’s largest grid-connected solar power plant is up and running at Kapuni in South Taranaki.

Developed under the Sunergise brand, a Todd Corporation solar brand, the 2.1MW Kapuni Solar Power Plant with 5,800 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels has been exporting renewable electricity into the local network since the 10th of May.

The plant can generate enough renewable electricity to power over 520 New Zealand homes.

“The Kapuni Solar Power Plant represents Sunergise’s first step in ground-mounted solar in New Zealand,” says Paul Makumbe, General Manager of Sunergise.

“The energy landscape in New Zealand is changing, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and solar plants like Kapuni, will help by producing clean, renewable energy,” says Paul Makumbe.

Strong partnerships with local hapū Ngāti Manuhiakai and Ngāti Tu, suppliers and contractors were key to the project’s success. More than 40% of the workforce came from referrals from local hapū.

Sunergise is a leading provider of rooftop solar to commercial customers in New Zealand. A related company, Sunergise International, is the leading developer and operator of solar generation in the Pacific Islands and is currently constructing a 6MW grid-connected solar power plant in Tonga, with projects also progressing in Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

Sunergise and its related companies have over 20 years’ experience in designing and installing solar photovoltaic, battery, hybrid and mini grid systems across the Pacific.

Together, Sunergise and Todd Generation are now taking steps to actively increase solar generation in New Zealand across grid scale and commercial rooftop installations.

© Scoop Media

