Another First For Solar Energy In New Zealand

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Energy Association

Auckland, 24 June 2021 - The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) congratulates Sunergise on the commissioning of the Sunergise Kapuni Solar Power Plant, the largest in the country. The solar farm has a capacity of 2.1mw and comprises 5,800 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, enough to power over 520 New Zealand homes.

SEANZ Chair Brendan Winitana says: “it is great to see strong partnerships with local hapū Ngāti Manuhiakai and Ngāti Tu in making this large scale project a reality.

“Solar farms are cropping up all around the country now and are an opportunity for electricity providers, businesses and communities to lower energy prices and reduce our carbon emissions.

“Current high wholesale power prices illustrate why projects like these are essential. Low hydro lake levels combined with a shortage of natural gas are leaving many businesses exposed to power price hikes and solar can help alleviate these pressures.

“Solar, batteries, and energy-sharing platforms will play a key role in powering our homes and our businesses into the future with low-cost low-emissions energy and SEANZ commends Sunergise for leading the way with the development of this project”.

