Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PwC And Palo Alto Networks Partner To Boost Cybersecurity Defences In New Zealand

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 2:29 pm
Press Release: PwC

New Zealand customers to benefit from new Managed Detection and Response service

PwC New Zealand and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced an expanded partnership to boost cybersecurity defences for New Zealand businesses. PwC’s Managed Cyber Defence (MCD) service, with Cortex® XDR™ by Palo Alto Networks, is now available to joint customers in New Zealand and across Japan and Asia-Pacific.

The local partnership is the first of its kind in the region, bringing together New Zealand and UK teams from two global cybersecurity powerhouses to give joint customers an end-to-end, AI-driven, 24/7 cybersecurity service to minimise and prevent cyberthreats. This supports executives and boards to better manage cyber risk in an increasingly hostile threat landscape.

Operating a true 24/7 ‘follow the sun’ service model, local enterprises have access to a team of expert security analysts in New Zealand during the day and via the United Kingdom during New Zealand’s overnight shift.

The local partnership will serve New Zealand businesses and organisations across a range of sectors, including technology, communications, utilities, aviation, government, retail and law enforcement.

Several international clients primarily based in Europe and the U.S. will also be supported by PwC teams across Wellington, Auckland and Edinburgh in the UK using Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR.

PwC’s MCD service combines their global and local expertise with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR. MCD brings together PwC’s global threat intelligence, thousands of hours of incident response expertise, and advisory services with Cortex XDR — the industry's first fully integrated detection and response platform — to provide an unrivalled level of visibility and detection.

“This region-first partnership is a homegrown Kiwi success story — signalling how some of New Zealand’s leading security experts will lead the charge to address significant demand for cybersecurity and threat protection,” says Misti Landtroop, country manager for New Zealand at Palo Alto Networks.

“This partnership will allow organisations to redeploy their IT teams to other crucial recovery or growth-enabling initiatives while ensuring the business is protected with an automated, enterprise-grade security service delivered in-country,” added Landtroop.

“With cybersecurity skills at a premium, it means organisations can benefit from 24/7 protection without the hardware investment and challenge of sourcing talent to run this operation.”

Julian Bruce-Miller, director of cyber at PwC says: “PwC is thrilled to expand our partnership with Palo Alto Networks through the delivery of best-in-class managed detection and response services for our high value, joint customers. The MCD service enables our customers’ in-house security teams to significantly reduce the time taken to detect and respond to attacks down to minutes. It also reduces manual day-to-day operational workloads for their security teams by up to 90%,[1] allowing them to focus on the events that really matter.”

[1] PwC analysis of MCD service deployment

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PwC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 