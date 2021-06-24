My Auto Shop Releases Tricks And Tips For Buying & Selling A Car

On average Kiwi’s buy and sell a car every 3.2 years, so why is it still so daunting?

For the average Kiwi, a car can be one of the biggest purchases they’ll ever make, turning into one of their most valuable assets. As we use them so much in NZ, they get tired quickly. We are always looking for an upgrade. However, most of us aren’t equipped with the knowledge of how to get the most value when selling your car, nor knowing what the right car is to buy.

My Auto Shop has released a new blog series full of tricks and tips on how to buy & sell a car. My Auto Shop founder Andy Bowie said:

“Cars surround us everyday in NZ. They’re continually changing hands between owners, however most times the buyers and sellers are just guessing about the asset they’re selling, and aren’t sure if they’re even buying the right vehicle for them.

The team here at My Auto Shop decided to do something about it, pulling together a plethora of great content to arm Kiwis with the tools to buy the right car for them in the first place, then also get the right value for it when it’s time to sell it again.

Hopefully it means everyone reduces the chances of buying a lemon together.”

