Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

My Auto Shop Releases Tricks And Tips For Buying & Selling A Car

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 2:51 pm
Press Release: My Auto Shop

On average Kiwi’s buy and sell a car every 3.2 years, so why is it still so daunting?

For the average Kiwi, a car can be one of the biggest purchases they’ll ever make, turning into one of their most valuable assets. As we use them so much in NZ, they get tired quickly. We are always looking for an upgrade. However, most of us aren’t equipped with the knowledge of how to get the most value when selling your car, nor knowing what the right car is to buy.

My Auto Shop has released a new blog series full of tricks and tips on how to buy & sell a car. My Auto Shop founder Andy Bowie said:

“Cars surround us everyday in NZ. They’re continually changing hands between owners, however most times the buyers and sellers are just guessing about the asset they’re selling, and aren’t sure if they’re even buying the right vehicle for them.

The team here at My Auto Shop decided to do something about it, pulling together a plethora of great content to arm Kiwis with the tools to buy the right car for them in the first place, then also get the right value for it when it’s time to sell it again.

Hopefully it means everyone reduces the chances of buying a lemon together.”

More:

My Auto Shop Buy and Sell Guide

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from My Auto Shop on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 