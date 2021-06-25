Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unlocking The Potential Of All Health Professionals

Friday, 25 June 2021, 9:09 am
Press Release: Allied Health Aotearoa New Zealand

A report released today recommends a greater role in the public health system for the more than 30,000 professionals who make up the country’s second biggest clinical workforce.

Allied health professionals, like chiropractors, podiatrists and psychotherapists, are underused and could make a much more significant contribution to the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research report says.

Health Minister Andrew Little addressed an event at Parliament to launch the report, which identifies increasing pressure on GPs, the demands of an aging population and public hospital constraints as some issues that could be addressed if the allied health workforce was publicly-funded and fully integrated into the health system.

Allied Health Aotearoa NZ (AHANZ) spokesperson Kath Eastwood says the redesign of the system following the Health and Disability System Review 2020 offers the perfect opportunity for significant change in how people access allied health care.

“Our aims align very closely with those of the Government. We share the objectives of equity, effectiveness and efficiency. This is a once in a lifetime chance to design a health care system that meets those aims and puts people’s needs at the centre. Our members can make a significant contribution to preventing and managing many long-term conditions, particularly in Maori and Pacific communities.

“The report offers tremendous potential for a whole new approach to health care and to rethinking the part allied health can play. We know from the report that there is unmet need because of the cost and the pressure on the system, and this leads to even more people needing hospital care,” said Kath Eastwood.

“The ideal is for people to have access to a wrap-around service where they are referred to the appropriate health professional in a timely manner. Our members are ready and waiting to meet this demand.”

The report says that bold funding, cultural and information changes will be key to delivering this model. The report identifies the need for professional silos to be broken down and much greater collaboration between providers.

“To enable us to make a real difference we need a system shift that gives the public choices. It has to be publicly-funded and it requires a cultural change so that referrals to allied health professionals become the norm.”

The report, Hidden in Plain Sight: Optimising the allied health profession for better, more sustainable integrated care, was released at a function in the Grand Hall at Parliament on Wednesday 23 June 2021, at 6pm.

The report can be downloaded from the AHANZ website: www.alliedhealth.org.nz/publications.html

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Allied Health Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



SEA: Another First For Solar Energy In New Zealand

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) congratulates Sunergise on the commissioning of the Sunergise Kapuni Solar Power Plant, the largest in the country... More>>

Accenture: More Boomers Than Zoomers Want To Work From Home

While often associated with tech savvy Gen Z or Zoomers, new global research from Accenture shows that the push for more flexible working environments is being led by Gen Xers and Baby Boomers... More>>


Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 