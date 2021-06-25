How Outsourcing IT Is Helping Wellington’s Small Businesses

If a company wants to remain competitive in the fourth industrial revolution, it needs to have well-functioning technology and be able to effectively interact with clients and consumers within the digital realm. From improved technological infrastructure and updated equipment to smooth digital customer support, there are, thus, many areas of consideration for businesses hoping to remain relevant and profitable in the long term.

While larger Wellingtonian companies have whole, and growing, IT departments dedicated to ensuring smooth digital operations, smaller companies throughout the city do not always have the resources to attract, hire, or maintain staff in such a capacity. This means that many such companies are often stuck between a rock and a hard place where, on the one hand, they cannot practically afford to digitise and then effectively manage their online operations and, on the other hand, they cannot afford not to.

A growing solution, especially for smaller companies, has been ‘managed IT’. This is the practice of outsourcing IT concerns to companies that have the necessary resources and manpower, and which can offer necessary support at a fraction of the cost than were businesses to attempt developing an IT department themselves. Managed IT in Wellington has proven particularly popular, especially since smaller businesses operating in this city are now able to gain access to resources that would otherwise not be as readily available to them – including cloud infrastructure, IT procurement assistance, and round-the-clock support.

By outsourcing their technological concerns, smaller companies are now able to keep up with technological developments in real-time, gain a wealth of experience and knowledge on where best to invest in technology for their particular business needs, and better meet both internal operational requirements and customer expectations. In this way, they can remain competitive even against larger firms and contribute effectively to the local economy.

© Scoop Media

