Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entrust Prepares Aucklanders For A Cheque-free Dividend

Friday, 25 June 2021, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Entrust

344,500 Aucklanders living in the Entrust district will start receiving payment preference forms for the Entrust dividend in their mailboxes from today.

Many Aucklanders look forward to receiving their Entrust dividend in late September each year. A key change this year is that cheques will no longer be a payment option for receiving the dividend, due to the phasing out of cheques by banks. So it’s more important than ever that people check their forms carefully and choose their preferred method of payment for this year.

Entrust Chairman, William Cairns, says the decision to phase out cheques was made by banks, not Entrust, and that Trustees were aware the change would be frustrating for a lot of beneficiaries who had historically opted to receive their dividend by cheque each year.

“After the unprecedented year we’ve had and in these uncertain economic times, we understand many families and businesses will be relying on the Entrust dividend this year and need it more than ever.

Mr Cairns said Entrust wants to make it as easy as possible for dividend beneficiaries to receive their dividend. People who are used to receiving a cheque need to let Entrust know how they would like to receive their dividend this year.

“It’s really important they send us their bank account details now, as it will slow down their payment if we haven’t received their details by August 6th.

“By getting in touch with us now, we can start setting up payment methods ready for dividend day later in the year,” says Mr Cairns.

People have two payment options to choose from: direct credit to a bank account or a credit to their electricity bill. Even if people don’t need to update their payment preference, it’s important they check their details are correct.

There are two things to check on the forms to help make the dividend payment process as smooth as possible:

• Check the name on the Entrust form is exactly the same as your bank account. If it’s not, ask your electricity retailer to update the name on your power bill to match.

• If you need to change the payment method, update the form and return it by Friday 6 August 2021.

The Entrust dividend is New Zealand’s largest dividend pay-out.

Last year 340,500 households and businesses received $280, injecting $95 million into the Auckland economy. The annual dividend is paid to eligible Entrust beneficiaries in late September.

The Entrust District encompasses Auckland, Manukau, northern parts of Papakura and eastern Franklin that are connected to Vector’s electricity network.

Payment preference forms for the Entrust dividend will be appearing in mailboxes from today.

For further information, head to www.entrustnz.co.nz or www.facebook.com/entrustnz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Entrust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



SEA: Another First For Solar Energy In New Zealand

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) congratulates Sunergise on the commissioning of the Sunergise Kapuni Solar Power Plant, the largest in the country... More>>

Accenture: More Boomers Than Zoomers Want To Work From Home

While often associated with tech savvy Gen Z or Zoomers, new global research from Accenture shows that the push for more flexible working environments is being led by Gen Xers and Baby Boomers... More>>


Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 