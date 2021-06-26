Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MHI Thermal Systems To Launch Newly Developed Small-Capacity Multiple- Air-Conditioner In Australia, New Zealand & Asia

Saturday, 26 June 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Aimed to Enhance Air

-Conditioner Sales in Overseas Markets

- Seven models(Six in Asia) featuring the environmentally harmonious R32 refrigerant to launch in July, following introduction into European market in December 2020

- All units retain single-fan structure enabling smaller size and lighter weight, boosting efficiency

TOKYO, June 25, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Starting in July, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company, will launch its line of small-capacity, multiple air-conditioner outdoor units using the R32(1) refrigerant into the Australian, New Zealand and Asian markets. The systems will be sold in those markets respectively through Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia, Pty. Ltd. (MHIAA), which is an MHI subsidiary, and through Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-Mahajak Air Conditioners Co., Ltd., a joint venture between MHI and a company based in Thailand. The simultaneous launches are aimed at further enhancing overseas sales of MHI Thermal Systems as an outstanding air-conditioner brand, following robust sales of the same units in the European market since their introduction in December 2020, coupled with high acclaim won in recent years by the company's room air conditioners in Australia and Hong Kong.

Today, a global shift in air-conditioner refrigerants is underway from the formerly ubiquitous R410A to the more environmentally harmonious R32. In response, MHI Thermal Systems' newly launching models were developed as R32 variants of the previously introduced Micro KX series. They retain the single-fan structure of the earlier models, which enable reductions in size and weight; but the refrigerant's distribution in the outdoor unit has been optimized to accommodate the R32's properties, resulting in maximized performance of the heat exchanger. In addition, the compressor motor has been changed from the distributed winding type to a concentrated winding structure, an innovation that enhances performance during usage at intermediate capacity, reduces standby power consumption, and improves integrated efficiency. The product lineup will include seven models(six in Asia): three (4, 5 and 5.5 HP) in Asia and four in Australia and New Zealand (3.5, 4, 5 and 5.5 HP) of the single-phase alternating current (AC) type mainly used in residential locations, and three (same HP) of the three-phase type used in factories and other sites where large volumes of electricity are consumed.

In May 2021, MHI Thermal Systems also completed a complete revision of its KXZ Series(KXZ2) of building-use inverter multi-split air conditioners for overseas markets(2). Once mass production kicks in, these new models, which consists of Small-Capacity Multiple Air-Conditioner(4.5-5.5HP) and KXZ2(10HP-) 17 in all. These units will also be marketed in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to provide optimal thermal solutions focused on the development of new technologies and products needed by consumers, coupled with sales and after-sale servicing of air conditioners. In these ways, the company aims to respond flexibly to the diverse needs of overseas markets.

(1) The R32 refrigerant has zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and one-third the global warming potential (GWP) of the R410A. Today it is attracting attention for its outstanding heat transfer efficiency, as well as excellent safety and environmental performance.

(2) For further details, refer to the following press information:

MHI Thermal Systems fully revises a lineup of inverter multi-split air conditioners for buildings in its EU markets. Products scheduled for a successive worldwide launch

