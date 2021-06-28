Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Link Pacific Launch Second Adaptation Grant Round In Celebration Of Micro-Small And Medium-sized Enterprises

Monday, 28 June 2021, 9:35 am
Press Release: Business Link Pacific

In partnership with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), and the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Business Link Pacific has launched the second round of Adaptation Grants for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the Pacific.

The investment of 3.3M NZD by both the New Zealand and Australian Governments to the Business Adaptation Grants is another example of how these two nations are working together with the Pacific Islands to contribute to a stable and prosperous region.

“We understand small and medium-sized businesses throughout the Pacific are still hurting financially from the impacts of COVID-19. This second window of grants will help affected businesses with funding to support new products and services, as well as projects to adapt to the changing environment,” says Steve Knapp, Director of Business Link Pacific.

Adaptation Grants will be available to eligible businesses in the Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and for the first time in Vanuatu.

Adaptation grants applications are open now until the 27th of July 2021 via the BLP website: finance.businesslinkpacific.com/adaptationgrants

Business Link Pacific’s recent survey on access to SME finance and the impact of COVID-19 continues to show a deeply impacted sector; 84% of respondents said they had seen a decrease in their business profitability with 54.4% having reached out for financial assistance provided by banks or other financial institutions.

Since Business Link Pacific was established in 2017; it has assisted over 2,500 small-medium sized businesses with online Business Health Checks, Continuity Plans and in-depth diagnostics. Also, it has facilitated 765 business advisory services subsidies, and contributed to the creation of an estimated 890 new jobs; 49% of which are filled by women.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Business Link Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>




SEA: Another First For Solar Energy In New Zealand

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) congratulates Sunergise on the commissioning of the Sunergise Kapuni Solar Power Plant, the largest in the country... More>>

Accenture: More Boomers Than Zoomers Want To Work From Home

While often associated with tech savvy Gen Z or Zoomers, new global research from Accenture shows that the push for more flexible working environments is being led by Gen Xers and Baby Boomers... More>>

Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 