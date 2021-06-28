Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Single Point Of Contact For New Zealanders' Insurance Claims For Future Natural Disasters

Monday, 28 June 2021, 10:15 am
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

From 30 June 2021, New Zealanders will have a single point of contact to support their insurance recovery if their home or land is damaged in a natural disaster.

This follows the commencement of the new Natural Disaster Response Model between The Earthquake Commission (EQC) and eight insurers, previously announced in November 2020.

The partnership model has a singular focus on improved customer outcomes and sees insurers managing claims for EQC’s natural disaster insurance cover - called EQCover - on behalf of EQC.

"The improved model gives customers simplicity and clarity at a time they need it most," says Sid Miller, EQC Chief Executive.

"Instead of dealing with EQC as well as your insurer, customers will now just deal directly with their insurer for the lodgement, assessment and settlement of all future claims."

Tim Grafton, CE Insurance Council New Zealand, says; "We know that in the event of a natural disaster customers need the best support they can get during what can be a very stressful time.

"The new collaborative partnership between EQC and insurers delivers a world-first scheme - putting the customer at the heart of one of the most unique and responsive natural disaster response platforms globally."

The eight private insurance companies, representing more than 20 insurance brands, are: AA Insurance, Chubb, FMG, Ando (Hollard), IAG, MAS, Vero and Tower.

Together, they have worked with EQC and the Insurance Council of New Zealand to deliver a partnership model that streamlines the claim settlement process and experience for customers through the effective exchange of information.

Mr Miller emphasises that while insurers will handle the claims, a robust quality assurance system underpins the model to ensure EQC’s obligations will continue to be delivered consistently and fairly for all homeowners entitled to EQCover.

Under the new partnership model, insurers will assess, manage and settle the entire claim - including the EQCover portion - up to the statutory capped level of damage under the EQC Act , and then any claim under their private insurance to cover additional losses up to their sum insured.

Insurers will also provide data to EQC about where insured homes are located, so EQC can better model New Zealand’s exposure to - and understanding of - natural hazard risks.

 

Further information - Insurance brands

The insurance brands managed by insurers, and their partners, under this model include:

-AA Insurance: AA Insurance

-Chubb: Chubb

-FMG: FMG

-Ando (Hollard): Ando and bank partner Kiwibank (Kiwi Insure)

-IAG: AMI, State, NZI, Lumley, Lantern, and bank partners Westpac, ASB, BNZ, and The Co-operative Bank

-MAS: MAS

-Vero: Vero

-Tower: Tower, and partner TradeMe Insurance (TMI)

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Insurance Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>




SEA: Another First For Solar Energy In New Zealand

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) congratulates Sunergise on the commissioning of the Sunergise Kapuni Solar Power Plant, the largest in the country... More>>

Accenture: More Boomers Than Zoomers Want To Work From Home

While often associated with tech savvy Gen Z or Zoomers, new global research from Accenture shows that the push for more flexible working environments is being led by Gen Xers and Baby Boomers... More>>

Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 