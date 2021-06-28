Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lend A Hand, Give A Can And Feed A Kiwi Fam

Monday, 28 June 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

A can-do attitude goes a long way, but a can of spaghetti for a struggling family can go much further.

PAK’nSAVE’s inaugural PAK’canSAVE campaign, on now until 11 July, asks customers to give a can and help feed a hungry fam.

Every PAK’nSAVE store has partnered with their local City Mission, foodbank or food rescue organisation to feed hungry families in their community. All product donations will benefit these groups and on top of our customers’ generous donations, PAK’nSAVE will collectively donate $100,000 to PAK’canSAVE beneficiaries.

“PAK’canSAVE is the brand’s first CSR-driven campaign and brings to life our commitment to be #HereforNZ in the communities where our stores are privileged to operate and call home,” said Jamie Hodgetts, Head of Marketing & CX, PAK’nSAVE. “The campaign builds on every store’s ongoing relationship they already have with local foodbanks and food rescue orgs. Food insecurity is too prevalent in our communities, but we believe New Zealander should have access to healthy and affordable food.

By asking customers to lend a hand and donate a can, we can collectively stock the pantries of organisations who work tirelessly to feed New Zealanders, and by PAK’nSAVE making a financial contribution to these organisations, we can give them the critical support they need to scale their services and support the people who need our help the most.”

Winter and Christmas sees charities across New Zealand experience greater demand from their communities, with Kiwis most likely to give up food when children become sick and or heating bills increase. Food parcels distributed by local foodbanks and food rescue organisations ease the pressure of not knowing where a family’s next meal is going to come from, giving them the ingredients to make a healthy and nutritious meal.

“Extra pressure goes on the household budget in winter,” says Murray Edridge, City Missioner of The Wellington City Mission. “Power bills go up and visits to the doctors become more frequent. For families in our community that are already on the edge, it’s those things that can push them over. The pressure and stress to pay the bills is immense and often there is simply not enough money left over to buy food. We are really grateful for the PAK’canSAVE initiative and the generosity of every person who can give a can!”

New Zealanders are struggling,” says Murray Edridge, City Missioner, Wellington City Mission. “From Covid-19 implications or an increase in heating costs or sickness from the cold weather, families are turning to organisations like their local City Mission or foodbank more often and for longer periods of time.

We’re grateful to be one of the many organisations receiving support from their local PAK’nSAVE during their PAK’canSAVE campaign, and equally as grateful to every person who can give a can and help feed hungry New Zealanders.”

The PAK’canSAVE campaign has enlisted the brand’s most trusted ambassador, Stickman, to sing a rallying cry and encourage people to get involved. Stickman’s ‘Can Can’ song is an infectious melody and a legitimate call to action, calling on New Zealanders to give a can.

Check out who your local store is supporting below or pop into your local to learn more.

Region Store Food bank/ Food Rescue Organisation 
NI Albany Auckland City Mission 
NI Botany Auckland city mission 
NI Cameron Road Good Neighbour 
NI Clarence Street Women’s Refuge 
NI Gisborne SuperGrans Tairawhiti 
NI Glen Innes Auckland City Mission 
NI Hastings Hastings Foodbank 
NI Hawera The Kai Kitchen Trust 
NI Kaitaia Far North Community Foodbank Trust 
NI Kapiti Kapiti Foodbank 
NI Kilbirnie Wellington City Mission 
NI Levin Salvation Army Food Bank, Levin 
NI Lincoln Road Auckland City Mission 
NI Lower Hutt Wellington City Mission 
NI Mangere Auckland city mission 
NI Manukau Auckland City Mission 
NI Masterton Masterton Food Bank 
NI Mill Street Hamilton Food Bank 
NI Mt Albert Auckland City Mission 
NI Napier Ahuriri Covid 19 Response Hub 
NI New Plymouth new Plymouth foodbank 
NI Ormiston Auckland City Mission 
NI Palmerston North Palmerston North Foodbank 
NI Papakura Auckland City Mission 
NI Papamoa Tauranga foodbank 
NI Petone Wellington city mission 
NI Porirua Wellington City Mission 
NI Pukekohe Franklin Family Support Services, Pukekohe 
NI Rotorua Rotorua Salvation Army 
NI Royal Oak Auckland City Mission 
NI Silverdale Auckland City Mission 
NI Sylvia Park Auckland City Mission 
NI Tamatea Napier Community Foodbank Trust 
NI Taupo Te Whare Oranga Wairua Maori Women’s Refuge 
NI Tauriko Good Neighbour 
NI Te Awamutu TA Chapel, Pam Groube (NCU Waikato Hospital), TA Combined Churches 
NI Thames Thames Foodbank 
NI Upper Hutt Wellington City Mission 
NI Wairau Road Auckland City Mission 
NI Wanganui Whanganui City Mission 
NI Westgate Auckland City Mission 
NI Whakatane Whakatane Women's Refuge, SPCA & Ste Vincent food bank 
NI Whangarei Soul Food Whangarei 
SI PNS Blenheim Picton and Blenheim Foodbanks 
SI PNS Dunedin Salvation Army Dunedin 
SI PNS Hornby Christchurch City Mission 
SI PNS Invercargill Southland Foodbank Charitable Trust 
SI PNS Moorhouse Christchurch City Mission 
SI PNS Northlands Christchurch City Mission 
SI PNS Queenstown Kiwi Harvest 
SI PNS Rangiora Hope Community Trust 
SI PNS Riccarton Christchurch City Mission 
SI PNS Richmond Salvation Army 
SI PNS Timaru Salvation Army Timaru 
SI PNS Wainoni City Harvest Food Rescue

