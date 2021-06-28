Lend A Hand, Give A Can And Feed A Kiwi Fam
A can-do attitude goes a long way, but a can of spaghetti for a struggling family can go much further.
PAK’nSAVE’s inaugural PAK’canSAVE campaign, on now until 11 July, asks customers to give a can and help feed a hungry fam.
Every PAK’nSAVE store has partnered with their local City Mission, foodbank or food rescue organisation to feed hungry families in their community. All product donations will benefit these groups and on top of our customers’ generous donations, PAK’nSAVE will collectively donate $100,000 to PAK’canSAVE beneficiaries.
“PAK’canSAVE is the brand’s first CSR-driven campaign and brings to life our commitment to be #HereforNZ in the communities where our stores are privileged to operate and call home,” said Jamie Hodgetts, Head of Marketing & CX, PAK’nSAVE. “The campaign builds on every store’s ongoing relationship they already have with local foodbanks and food rescue orgs. Food insecurity is too prevalent in our communities, but we believe New Zealander should have access to healthy and affordable food.
By asking customers to lend a hand and donate a can, we can collectively stock the pantries of organisations who work tirelessly to feed New Zealanders, and by PAK’nSAVE making a financial contribution to these organisations, we can give them the critical support they need to scale their services and support the people who need our help the most.”
Winter and Christmas sees charities across New Zealand experience greater demand from their communities, with Kiwis most likely to give up food when children become sick and or heating bills increase. Food parcels distributed by local foodbanks and food rescue organisations ease the pressure of not knowing where a family’s next meal is going to come from, giving them the ingredients to make a healthy and nutritious meal.
“Extra pressure goes on the household budget in winter,” says Murray Edridge, City Missioner of The Wellington City Mission. “Power bills go up and visits to the doctors become more frequent. For families in our community that are already on the edge, it’s those things that can push them over. The pressure and stress to pay the bills is immense and often there is simply not enough money left over to buy food. We are really grateful for the PAK’canSAVE initiative and the generosity of every person who can give a can!”
We’re grateful to be one of the many organisations receiving support from their local PAK’nSAVE during their PAK’canSAVE campaign, and equally as grateful to every person who can give a can and help feed hungry New Zealanders.”
The PAK’canSAVE campaign has enlisted the brand’s most trusted ambassador, Stickman, to sing a rallying cry and encourage people to get involved. Stickman’s ‘Can Can’ song is an infectious melody and a legitimate call to action, calling on New Zealanders to give a can.
Check out who your local store is supporting below or pop into your local to learn more.
|Region
|Store
|Food bank/ Food Rescue Organisation
|NI
|Albany
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|Botany
|Auckland city mission
|NI
|Cameron Road
|Good Neighbour
|NI
|Clarence Street
|Women’s Refuge
|NI
|Gisborne
|SuperGrans Tairawhiti
|NI
|Glen Innes
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|Hastings
|Hastings Foodbank
|NI
|Hawera
|The Kai Kitchen Trust
|NI
|Kaitaia
|Far North Community Foodbank Trust
|NI
|Kapiti
|Kapiti Foodbank
|NI
|Kilbirnie
|Wellington City Mission
|NI
|Levin
|Salvation Army Food Bank, Levin
|NI
|Lincoln Road
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|Lower Hutt
|Wellington City Mission
|NI
|Mangere
|Auckland city mission
|NI
|Manukau
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|Masterton
|Masterton Food Bank
|NI
|Mill Street
|Hamilton Food Bank
|NI
|Mt Albert
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|Napier
|Ahuriri Covid 19 Response Hub
|NI
|New Plymouth
|new Plymouth foodbank
|NI
|Ormiston
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|Palmerston North
|Palmerston North Foodbank
|NI
|Papakura
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|Papamoa
|Tauranga foodbank
|NI
|Petone
|Wellington city mission
|NI
|Porirua
|Wellington City Mission
|NI
|Pukekohe
|Franklin Family Support Services, Pukekohe
|NI
|Rotorua
|Rotorua Salvation Army
|NI
|Royal Oak
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|Silverdale
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|Sylvia Park
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|Tamatea
|Napier Community Foodbank Trust
|NI
|Taupo
|Te Whare Oranga Wairua Maori Women’s Refuge
|NI
|Tauriko
|Good Neighbour
|NI
|Te Awamutu
|TA Chapel, Pam Groube (NCU Waikato Hospital), TA Combined Churches
|NI
|Thames
|Thames Foodbank
|NI
|Upper Hutt
|Wellington City Mission
|NI
|Wairau Road
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|Wanganui
|Whanganui City Mission
|NI
|Westgate
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|Whakatane
|Whakatane Women's Refuge, SPCA & Ste Vincent food bank
|NI
|Whangarei
|Soul Food Whangarei
|SI
|PNS Blenheim
|Picton and Blenheim Foodbanks
|SI
|PNS Dunedin
|Salvation Army Dunedin
|SI
|PNS Hornby
|Christchurch City Mission
|SI
|PNS Invercargill
|Southland Foodbank Charitable Trust
|SI
|PNS Moorhouse
|Christchurch City Mission
|SI
|PNS Northlands
|Christchurch City Mission
|SI
|PNS Queenstown
|Kiwi Harvest
|SI
|PNS Rangiora
|Hope Community Trust
|SI
|PNS Riccarton
|Christchurch City Mission
|SI
|PNS Richmond
|Salvation Army
|SI
|PNS Timaru
|Salvation Army Timaru
|SI
|PNS Wainoni
|City Harvest Food Rescue