Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellbeing Expert Brings Tips And Tricks To Kāpiti Chamber Of Commerce Women In Business Event

Monday, 28 June 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Photo from Captured By Friday Photography.

The hot topics of self-care and managing individual and family wellbeing were shared with more than 60 women at the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce’s latest Women In Business event featuring guest speaker Madeleine Taylor.

Speaking to a packed house, Madeleine Taylor from People Skills Consulting offered an interactive, informative yet light-hearted look at areas of modern life, where women can often experience burnout.

Taylor is a people skills expert, and has worked as a social worker in hospitals as well as helping teams, managers and staff navigate stressful or difficult situations in the local government sector. She also specialises in training, supervision, facilitation, coaching and conflict resolution as well as supporting parents with raising resilient children.

She shared her tips and tricks related to women in business, where the multiple demands of career and family can be highly impactive on wellbeing, heightened even more so in recent times by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Self-evaluation techniques and the physiological link between breathing and stress or anxiety were part of the presentation, with participants taking part in exercises, including one illustrating the remarkable human ability to slow breathing rates.

Jacinda Thorn, Co-Chair of Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce, says the events of the last 12 months have highlighted the need for everyone to practice self care.

“Taking time to breathe is one simple but highly effective way to relieve stress - and one tool in our tool kit many people overlook. When we look after ourselves, we can look after our businesses and families. We all need to remember to put our own oxygen masks on first, otherwise everything fails,” says Jacinda Thorn.

Co-Chair Monique Leith said the Chamber's long term vision was updated earlier this year to include a focus on fostering well being, so it was timely to bring an inspirational speaker on this topic to the event.

Women in Business is a sub-committee of the Kāpiti Chamber with the goals of supporting business women to grow and expand their businesses, providing an opportunity to meet with like-minded women, accessing support, knowledge and experience and providing personal and professional development including inspirational guest speakers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>




SEA: Another First For Solar Energy In New Zealand

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) congratulates Sunergise on the commissioning of the Sunergise Kapuni Solar Power Plant, the largest in the country... More>>

Accenture: More Boomers Than Zoomers Want To Work From Home

While often associated with tech savvy Gen Z or Zoomers, new global research from Accenture shows that the push for more flexible working environments is being led by Gen Xers and Baby Boomers... More>>

Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 