The Flying Winemaker Group And The Wine Republic Announce Distribution Partnership For Mainland China

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 6:03 am
Press Release: The Flying Winemaker

28th June 2021.

The Flying Winemaker Group & The Wine Republic are delighted to announce a distribution relationship across Mainland China.

About The Wine Republic

Founded in 2008, The Wine Republic is a specialist wine importer and distributor with four offices in China, and a portfolio of wines from over thirty producers in sevens countries. The company focuses on working with family-owned and quality-focused producers. The Wine Republic works with many of China’s leading hotel groups and restaurants, as well as providing wines direct to consumers, and to on-line and sub-distribution partners around China.

"Our objective at The Flying Winemaker was to seek a China distribution partner who had the capabilities to represent and promote our portfolio of brands to a sophisticated growing wine market. With the appointment of The Wine Republic as our distribution partner I am very excited about the future of our New Zealand brands. Campbell Thompson and his team is one of China’s leading distributors of new world wine; they know exactly what the market wants." Eddie McDougall, Founder & Chief Winemaker of The Flying Winemaker

“Eddie and his winemaking team have a real passion for making great wines and connecting with consumers. This combination of The Flying Winemaker series, plus those from Gladstone Vineyard offers a diverse collection at price points that fit all types for our customer segments. We believe that The Flying Winemaker and Gladstone Vineyard will be New Zealand’s leading brands in the China market; we are very excited to be a part of this story." Campbell Thompson, Managing Director of The Wine Republic

The Flying Winemaker’s range of brands are destined for trendy restaurants, premium hotels across China and a variety of online channels. The Wine Republic will stock the following New Zealand wines for China-wide distribution:

The Flying Winemaker Sauvignon Blanc

The Flying Winemaker Pinot Noir

The Flying Winemaker Syrah

Gladstone Vineyard Estate Sauvignon Blanc

Gladstone Vineyard Estate Rosé

Gladstone Vineyard Estate Pinot Gris

Gladstone Vineyard Estate Viognier

Gladstone Vineyard 340 Blanc

Gladstone Vineyard Estate Pinot Noir

Gladstone Vineyard, Single Vineyard, Dakins Road, Pinot Noir

Gladstone Vineyard, Single Vineyard, Blairpatrick, Pinot Noir

