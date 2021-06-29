Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RedShield Appoints New CEO To Drive International Growth

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 9:11 am
Press Release: RedShield

Wellington, 29 June 2021 - RedShield Security today announced that it has named Fabian Partigliani as its new CEO, effective July 1st 2021. The company will look to leverage Fabian's extensive leadership and management experience in scaling high-growth businesses as it looks to expand its global footprint. In addition to his board role, Andy Prow, RedShield’s current CEO and co-founder will continue to be involved with strategic initiatives for RedShield around the globe.

"We have witnessed a decade of digital transformation in the last year, and a greater than ever reliance on the Internet to do business, educate our children, govern our countries, manage our health and live our digital lives. Web application security is critical not only to the businesses and organizations that we work with directly, but extends to every person that uses them every day. I want to personally acknowledge the great work Andy has done leading the company to this point. " said Mike Riley, Executive Chairman of RedShield.

"RedShield is at an inflection point of acceleration in our growth. We have customers and staff across NZ, Australia, North America, the UK and Europe, and a customer base who rely on us for protection. Fabian’s global experience and proven leadership abilities are exactly what RedShield needs in order to take the company to the next level, and we are excited to have him join the team" said Andy.

“Security has emerged as a top risk priority for boards and CEOs across all sectors and industries. In such a busy and noisy marketplace globally, customers deserve and expect solutions that deliver outcomes and measurable results, which is at the heart of the RedShield proposition. I’m very excited about capitalizing on the global opportunities ahead for RedShield.” said Fabian.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from RedShield on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>




SEA: Another First For Solar Energy In New Zealand

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) congratulates Sunergise on the commissioning of the Sunergise Kapuni Solar Power Plant, the largest in the country... More>>

Accenture: More Boomers Than Zoomers Want To Work From Home

While often associated with tech savvy Gen Z or Zoomers, new global research from Accenture shows that the push for more flexible working environments is being led by Gen Xers and Baby Boomers... More>>

Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 