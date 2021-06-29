Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Growing Avenue For First Home Ownership In Waikato

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Able Spaces

Hamilton, Waikato is a prize NZ city. Although it has not always had the best reputation, that’s currently changing, and its picturesque gardens, walks along the Waikato River, and buzzing night life make it an ideal place to put down roots. Property prices are also far more reasonable than in Auckland, and, being a university town, there are many opportunities for investing in student accommodation properties. That said, however, the growing popularity of Waikato has led to greater increases in property prices recently, and demand generally outweighs supply. This means that many wishing to purchase property here remain unable to do so.

But just because traditional housing is limited, that does not mean that it’s impossible to own property in the city. In particular, many entering the market are opting for buying transportable homes in Waikato, as they offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional housing. Transportable homes come in a variety of shapes and sizes and generally clock in at around a quarter of the price of the going property rates across the city. Of course, one still needs to account for land, utilities connections, and so forth, but with transportable houses there is at least the peace of mind that a build won’t go over budget.

Since transportable houses are built in a factory and not on site, there is also a far faster turnaround, and the certainty that a buyer will get exactly what they’ve paid for. Not only are transportable houses a great option for entry-level buyers, but they have proven to be good long-term investments as well. An added benefit is that these houses provide homeowners with the option of moving their entire home with them if they need to move – something that cannot be done with traditional builds. In all, transportable homes are here to stay.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Able Spaces on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>




SEA: Another First For Solar Energy In New Zealand

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) congratulates Sunergise on the commissioning of the Sunergise Kapuni Solar Power Plant, the largest in the country... More>>

Accenture: More Boomers Than Zoomers Want To Work From Home

While often associated with tech savvy Gen Z or Zoomers, new global research from Accenture shows that the push for more flexible working environments is being led by Gen Xers and Baby Boomers... More>>

Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 