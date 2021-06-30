Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Insides Company And OptiMed Technologies Announce Australia Distribution Agreement

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 9:21 am
Press Release: The Insides Company

OptiMed Technologies Pty has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for The Insides Company’s therapeutic chyme reinfusion solutions for Australia.

Garth Sutherland, CEO of The Insides Company said "The Insides Company is very excited for our new partnership with OptiMed Technologies, an outstanding and reputable medical device distributor who share the same vision of providing excellent innovation to improve patient outcomes."

Michael Hleis, Managing Director of OptiMed Technologies said “Optimed Technologies is proud to announce our new partnership with The Insides Company as we see great synergy in both organisations’ professionalism, ethics and commitment to optimising patient care and clinical outcome. The clinical, technical and market expertise this joint partnership offers further strengthens our capacity to provide excellence in the quality of Healthcare to both our clinicians and patients.”

The Insides Company is the leading provider of therapeutic chyme reinfusion solutions for intestinal failure. The Insides Company’s flagship product, The Insides System, reestablishes intestinal continuity by enabling chyme to be reinfused back into the distal limb of a patient’s fistula or stoma.

Operating as an independent entity in Australia and New Zealand since 2014, OptiMed Technologies Pty Ltd is an established distributor of quality and innovative Operating Theatre & CSSD equipment and consumables, with a large focus in the colorectal devices sector. The company is Australian owned and employs healthcare specialists and support staff throughout Australia.

About OptiMed Technologies

OptiMed Technologies is a proven and reputable distributor across Australia and New Zealand for exclusive surgical equipment manufactured and supplied by leading global manufacturers. OptiMed Technologies is based in North Rocks, Sydney and is supported by warehouses in Melbourne and Perth.

