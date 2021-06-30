Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Publishes NZX Obligations Annual Review

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 9:23 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

NZX made notable improvements to its regulatory arrangements and monitoring in 2020, according to the annual obligations review of New Zealand’s licensed stock exchange by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko.

However, as detailed in the FMA’s targeted technology review, published in January as part of the overall review for 2020, NZX failed to meet all of its obligations.

Each year the FMA is required to carry out a review and report on how well NZX is meeting the requirements for its market operator licence. The FMA pays particular focus on whether NZX is appropriately managing potential conflicts between its regulatory and commercial functions.

The FMA’s 2021 NZX Market Operator Obligations Review states that NZ RegCo, the new subsidiary established by NZX to deliver its regulatory model, was set up to operate with a high level of independence. The overall design is a notable improvement on prior arrangements providing for more robust conflict management and greater governance support for the regulatory function.

In May 2021, the FMA approved the NZX’s extensive action plan for its technology capability, following the targeted technology review. That review found the exchange failed to meet its licensed market operator obligations due to insufficient technological resources. The FMA did not carry out further testing on NZX’s technology resources in the annual review, as this will be covered by ongoing monitoring of NZX’s implementation of its action plan.

Sarah Vrede, FMA Director of Capital Markets, said: “NZX has recently addressed some of its technology capability issues and the further actions NZX has committed to will be important to demonstrate longer-term resilience. We will continue to closely monitor NZX’s progress.”

Overall, the annual review, released today, found NZ RegCo responded well to COVID-19 uncertainties and volatility without any apparent impact on the effectiveness of its monitoring function, which is essential to maintaining market integrity. This included handling a large number of market-monitoring software alerts arising from increased volatility and participation in markets, upgrading surveillance infrastructure and implementing new tools.

Other key findings of the review were:

  • NZ RegCo enhanced its monitoring tools and implemented new processes to ensure more comprehensive continuous disclosure investigations
  • A good level of collaboration between NZX and NZ RegCo on regulatory policy matters
  • Good conflict management between NZX and NZ RegCo over new listings, through suitable governance controls
  • The NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal and its Special Division acted with a high level of independence with thorough reviews of referrals

Ms Vrede added: “The establishment of NZ RegCo as a separate entity with its own board has created a greater degree of independence between the commercial and regulatory functions of NZX. The new arrangements also create more support for the regulatory function.”

Download 2021 Market Operator Obligations Review – NZX

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>




SEA: Another First For Solar Energy In New Zealand

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) congratulates Sunergise on the commissioning of the Sunergise Kapuni Solar Power Plant, the largest in the country... More>>

Accenture: More Boomers Than Zoomers Want To Work From Home

While often associated with tech savvy Gen Z or Zoomers, new global research from Accenture shows that the push for more flexible working environments is being led by Gen Xers and Baby Boomers... More>>

Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 