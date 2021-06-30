Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Annual Enterprise Survey: 2020 Financial Year (provisional) – Information Release

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 10:41 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The annual enterprise survey (AES) is New Zealand’s most comprehensive source of financial statistics covering around 500,000 businesses. It provides annual information on the financial performance and financial position for industry groups operating in New Zealand.

Key facts

Provisional results for all Annual Enterprise Survey industries for the 2020 financial year, compared with 2019:

  • total income increased $4.6 billion (0.6 percent) to $733.3 billion
  • total expenditure increased $19.9 billion (3.1 percent) to $654.9 billion
  • businesses earned $79.4 billion in surplus before income tax – down $17.9 billion (18.4 percent)
  • total assets increased $162 billion (7.3 percent) to $2.4 trillion
  • businesses made a 3 percent return on assets – down by 1 percentage point.

The 2020 Annual Enterprise Survey results were impacted by both COVID-19 and a new accounting standard.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

