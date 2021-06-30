Annual Enterprise Survey: 2020 Financial Year (provisional) – Information Release

The annual enterprise survey (AES) is New Zealand’s most comprehensive source of financial statistics covering around 500,000 businesses. It provides annual information on the financial performance and financial position for industry groups operating in New Zealand.

Key facts

Provisional results for all Annual Enterprise Survey industries for the 2020 financial year, compared with 2019:

total income increased $4.6 billion (0.6 percent) to $733.3 billion

total expenditure increased $19.9 billion (3.1 percent) to $654.9 billion

businesses earned $79.4 billion in surplus before income tax – down $17.9 billion (18.4 percent)

total assets increased $162 billion (7.3 percent) to $2.4 trillion

businesses made a 3 percent return on assets – down by 1 percentage point.

The 2020 Annual Enterprise Survey results were impacted by both COVID-19 and a new accounting standard.

