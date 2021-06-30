Renault KANGOO EV Heath Shuttle: New Zealand’s First Electric Wheelchair Van

Europe’s number one selling commercial EV van, the Renault KANGOO EV has been converted and certified as New Zealand’s first electric wheelchair van.

A project that has been part funded thanks to EECA’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund (LEVCF), the wheelchair capable KANGOO EV is to be used by St John Health Shuttle volunteers to transport clients to health-related appointments, and then take them home again.

EECA transport Portfolio Manager Richard Briggs says the LEVCF has co-funded a number of projects with different community health services. “It’s always a pleasure to see health organisations embrace electric vehicles, because the co-benefits, beyond lower emissions, are really valuable. St John’s clients will enjoy a quiet, clean, more comfortable ride, which we know from previous projects makes a huge difference for vulnerable users.”

Following the approval of EECA funding St John New Zealand approached Renault New Zealand, a locally owned distributor for a solution to meet their needs.

“When St John approached us for a solution for an electric van that can transport wheelchair patients it was no small feat. It’s been a passion project for us and we are immensely proud to have been able to facilitate this request in order to help St John provide such a service,” says Renault New Zealand General Manager, Sam Waller.

The Renault KANGOO EV had to go through a major conversion in Europe to meet St John’s needs. Once arriving in New Zealand the Low Volume Technical Association (LVVTA) inspected the vehicles to ensure they met New Zealand regulations.

A Renault KANGOO EV normally seats two people, however with the modifications made it can seat four people, including two swivel chairs in the back, plus a wheelchair user with their chair up to 200kgs (wheelchair and person combined).

It’s been an 18 month project in the making due to the global implications of the COVID pandemic, however St John’s wheelchair converted Renault KANGOO EV is now ready to be used to benefit the Southland community.

St John National Community Care Manager Julie Taverner says there is a growing need in Southland for wheelchair accessibility. “Our koha based service - run by dedicated volunteers - is vital to the Southland community, especially for those who are unable to access other transport due to mobility issues,” says Ms Taverner.

“Support from businesses like Renault to ensure we have vehicles that are appropriate for our client is essential to the continuation of our vital health programmes,” says Ms Taverner.

